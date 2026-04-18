One of the two buildings, The Sydney Children’s Hospital and Mindoro etc etc was delivered under a design‑and‑construct model, with BLP novated to the hospital's main contractor. In that environment, maintaining clarity around information ownership, responsibility and coordination was critical.

Autodesk Forma supported this ecosystem by providing controlled access to models and documentation while maintaining governance over versioning and approvals. Engineering consultants and construction partners could work with coordinated models in near real time, reducing latency between design decisions and downstream responses.

“Removing friction from coordination isn’t about reducing opportunities for our experts to weigh in with their professional judgement,” Rhodes says. “It actually protects that process and gives experienced teams more capacity to focus on the decisions that really matter.”

This automated model coordination further reduced reliance on manual QA processes so architects and engineers didn’t have to spend hours overlaying drawings, clashes could be identified systematically with automation, and teams could spend more time on resolution, not detection.

Design excellence proven in delivery

BLP’s work on social infrastructure design has been recognised with industry awards globally. In 2025, Managing Director Tara Veldman was awarded the inaugural Australian Health Design Council (AHDC) Gold Medal – recognising exemplary leadership and impactful contribution in healthcare design in Australia.

BLP’s work has also received international recognition at the European Healthcare Design Awards in London, where the practice was awarded a Highly Commended acknowledgement in the Future Projects category. This recognition highlights the strength of BLP’s forward-thinking, evidence-based approach and its commitment to shaping the next generation of healthcare environments.

Rather than being a separate ambition, that recognition reflects the rigour of the design and delivery process itself, from data governance and coordination through to a meticulous integration of family and clinician input. “Awards are never the goal,” Veldman notes. “They matter only insofar as they signal that the process worked and the building performs for the people who rely on it every day.”