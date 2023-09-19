AFRY Industry in Brazil’s use of ACC has had a clear impact across multiple dimensions.

On the process side, standardization has replaced fragmentation. Site procedures are now defined as standard forms in Autodesk Build and reused across projects. Vendor documentation now flows through structured review processes in ACC with clear responsibilities and traceability. Third-party contractors have also embraced ACC, since it means they no longer need parallel paper archives or local spreadsheets.

Standardization has translated directly into efficiency. With 20–30 subcontractors on a typical site, AFRY teams no longer chase updates and signatures—vendors enter their data directly into the system. This streamlining allows AFRY to support more clients and projects. On one project alone, more than 5,000 vendor documents were reviewed and approved through ACC.

Transparency with clients is another defining feature. Clients are invited into ACC to follow progress and participate in reviews, building trust and improving alignment.

Sustainability benefits are also tangible: digitized documentation has nearly eliminated paper on many sites, while remote access to ACC allows experts to review data, analyze reports, and prepare recommendations, which reduces travel, time, and emissions—especially on cross-border projects.