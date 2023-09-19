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ACC is no longer a tool but the backbone for AFRY Industry in Brazil as it collaborates across engineering, construction, and operations to unify sites, vendors, and engineers, thereby boosting efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.
For AFRY Industry in Brazil, digital transformation is all about collaboration. On large construction projects, many stakeholders—internal teams, external partners, vendors, and clients—must work together. Previously, critical information was spread across emails, personal spreadsheets, and internal systems, creating data silos that slowed coordination and limited visibility.
To break down these silos, AFRY Industry in Brazil adopted Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) as a common data environment, bringing people and information together.
AFRY Industry in Brazil’s use of ACC has had a clear impact across multiple dimensions.
On the process side, standardization has replaced fragmentation. Site procedures are now defined as standard forms in Autodesk Build and reused across projects. Vendor documentation now flows through structured review processes in ACC with clear responsibilities and traceability. Third-party contractors have also embraced ACC, since it means they no longer need parallel paper archives or local spreadsheets.
Standardization has translated directly into efficiency. With 20–30 subcontractors on a typical site, AFRY teams no longer chase updates and signatures—vendors enter their data directly into the system. This streamlining allows AFRY to support more clients and projects. On one project alone, more than 5,000 vendor documents were reviewed and approved through ACC.
Transparency with clients is another defining feature. Clients are invited into ACC to follow progress and participate in reviews, building trust and improving alignment.
Sustainability benefits are also tangible: digitized documentation has nearly eliminated paper on many sites, while remote access to ACC allows experts to review data, analyze reports, and prepare recommendations, which reduces travel, time, and emissions—especially on cross-border projects.
Rogério Bernardi, Engineering Information Systems Manager at AFRY Brazil
Over time, ACC usage at AFRY Industry in Brazil has focused on three core areas: vendor documentation in Autodesk Docs, site management with Autodesk Build, and cloud-based design collaboration.
1. Managing vendor documentation effectively
Major projects involve dozens of vendors submitting drawings, datasheets, and manuals that must be reviewed and approved. Using Autodesk Docs, AFRY brings this information into ACC, where documents follow defined review workflows. Project teams, vendors, and sometimes clients can all comment in one place using issues, markups, and formal review steps.
2. A bridge to the construction site
Once design and documentation were connected, AFRY extended this approach to the construction site. Quality checks, safety inspections, and daily reports were previously managed through fragmented Word and Excel templates. With Autodesk Build, AFRY standardized these processes using reusable digital forms based on best practices from successful projects.
Teams launch new projects by reusing form sets and collecting data in Build.
Records are centrally stored, consistently structured, and readily accessible for both site and office teams. This approach ensures full integration with design models and vendor documentation.
3. Design collaboration in the cloud
AFRY Industry in Brazil’s projects rely heavily on collaboration across engineering, construction, and operations, but VPNs and file transfers previously created friction. Hosting projects in ACC removed many of these hurdles.
Engineers can access files locally, with models published so issues and comments link directly to 3D elements. This ensures everyone shares the same view and information, improving clarity and minimizing miscommunication.
AFRY Industry in Brazil’s ACC journey continues, with plans to expand into integrated scheduling and cost management, deeper multi-discipline collaboration, and immersive XR workflows.
XR pilots will allow teams—on-site or remote—to review and discuss the same 3D model in an immersive environment. As Matheus Augusto Somera Fernandes, Engineering Systems Analyst at AFRY Brazil, explains, “We’re excited about the possibilities Autodesk Construction Cloud opens up for us, especially when it comes to XR and seeing our designs come to life before anything is built.” Operations and maintenance teams are particularly interested in using XR to understand asset behavior earlier in the lifecycle.
For AFRY Industry in Brazil, Autodesk Construction Cloud is no longer just a tool—it is the backbone of collaboration across engineering, construction, and operations.
Originally established to cut down on email overload and lost details, the platform now supports quality, efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in projects worldwide.
AFRY provides engineering, project management, and advisory services that enable the energy and industrial transition and strengthen resilience in society. With 18,000 experts worldwide, we combine a global reach with local insights and deep sector knowledge to make a lasting impact for generations to come.
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