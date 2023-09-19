Innovator of the Year

The Middle East might not be the first place you picture a ski resort… but with the right design, the right team, and the right technology, it might just be the perfect place. Aedas Architects developed a futuristic concept for the Trojena Ski Village, a year-round destination in Saudi Arabia. The global architecture company collaborated with teams across six continents.

Aedas centralized hundreds of digital models with Autodesk Construction Cloud, giving stakeholders real-time project access from anywhere in the world. Designing in Revit, the team has been able to comply with strict BIM requirements and keep meticulous documentation. Upon completion in 2026, Trojena Ski Village will be a world-class destination featuring 36 kilometers of rideable terrain for skiing and snowboarding.

So, get ready to hit the slopes in Saudi Arabia.