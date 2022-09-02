How to buy
Compare the features of AutoCAD and Revit, and learn which CAD software is the right solution for your design workflow.
Includes Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, and more
Bundle
|Monthly
|$250
|$365
|$445
|Annual
|$2,030
|$2,910
|$3,560
|3 year
|$6,085 (3 annual payments)
|$8,730 (3 annual payments)
|$10,675 (3 annual payments)
|
Software for 2D and 3D CAD. Subscription includes AutoCAD, specialized toolsets, and apps.
|
Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.
|
Powerful BIM and CAD tools to unlock workflows for designers, engineers, and contractors.
|Walls, floors, roofs, ceilings, columns
|Components: doors, windows, etc.
|Design options
|Rooms and areas
|Site modeling
|Stairs and ramps
|Railings
|Massing studies
|Floor plans, sections, elevations
|
Limited
|
Comprehensive
|
Comprehensive
|Create geometry from floor plans
|8,500+ intelligent architectural objects
|Supports AIA 2nd edition layer standards
|BS1192 DIN 276, ISYBAU Long Format
|ISYBAU Short Format, and STLB
|Structural walls, floor slab
|Structural foundation wall and Isolated
|
Limited
|
Comprehensive
|
Comprehensive
|Structural columns, beams, and braces
|Slanted columns
|Trusses
|Steel connections
|Reinforcement, rebar modeling
|HVAC duct systems
|Mechanical equipment
|Piping and plumbing systems
|Fabrication parts
|Electrical and lighting systems
|Accurate MEP documentation
|Create MEP drawings
|MEP, HVAC symbol libraries
|10,500+ intelligent MEP objects
|Support AIA 2nd ed., BS1192 Descriptive
|Support BS1192 – AUG Version 2 standards
|Piping parts alignment
|Calculate forces on parts, objects
|Materials reports
|Parts
|Assemblies
|Phases
|Revisions
|Create groups for repeating elements
|Family editor environment
|Send Revit content to FormIt Pro
|In-place modeling
|Shaped edited floors and roofs
|Global parameters
|Conceptual massing, adaptive components
|Incorporate GIS topology
|Create, maintain CAD, GIS data
|Aggregate GIS data with design data
|Access spatial data in multiple sources
|Electric N. Amer./Europe data schemas
|Reports for water, wastewater, and gas
|Create geometries from geomap data
|Insert geomapping data
|Create panel layouts, schematic diagrams
|Organize in a project-based structure
|Use consistent project standards
|Wiring diagram error checking
|Intelligent electrical symbols
|AS, GB, IEC, JIC, and IEEE standards
|Design parts, assemblies, products
|Intelligent tool palettes
|Import external CAD geometry
|Automate bills of materials creation
|Automate part updates
|Assign parametric constraints for parts
|Object materials and mass properties
|700,000+ intelligent manufacturing parts
|ISO, ANSI, DIN, JIS, BSI, CSN, and GB support
|Interference check, copy/monitor
|Shared view
|Export blocks to Inventor, BIM 360
|Import/export drawings to BIM 360, Inventor
|Import/export from Revit, Fusion 360
|Attach, edit, display point clouds
|Cloud Models for Revit
|Worksharing (multiuser environment)
|Shared coordinates among projects
|Revit Server
|Integrate coordinated BIM models
|Import and convert PDFs
|Area analysis
|Route analysis
|Electrical load analysis
|MEP systems analysis
|Energy Optimization for Revit
|Lighting Analysis with Autodesk Rendering
|Solar analysis
|Sun and shadow studies
|Structural analytical model
|Structural analysis results exploration
|Structural analysis
|Enhanced 2D smoothing and line displays
|Convert to DWG objects
|Assign objects to layers with colors
|High quality 3D graphics rotation/panning
|Realistic, conceptual 3D geometric views
|Create professional renderings
|Creation and detailing of concepts
|Compatible for 3D printing
|Sketchy lines
|Shadows and ambient shadows
|Architectural depth cueing
|Displaced elements
|Realistic view styles
|Orthographic, perspective, walk-throughs
|Smooth lines with anti-aliasing
|Occlusion culling
|Cloud rendering
|Photorealistic materials
|In product rendering
|Decals
|Edit scans with raster and vector tools
|Create schematic diagrams, plant layouts
|Materials reports
|Structural members to support 40 standards
|Create, maintain plant design drawings
|Automate P&IDs
|Share isometrics, orthographics reports
|400+ intelligent plant objects
|Includes equipment, support templates
|Access, view, or edit remotely
|Publish, share, and collaborate online
|Works with popular cloud services
|Cohesive user experience
|Annotate dwg files in airplane mode
|AutoCAD mobile app
|AutoCAD web app
|Automate updates and notifications
|Includes service packs, updates
|Certified hardware support
|Available dedicated phone support
|Extensive user community
|Guides, tutorials, and training center
|Access to releases from prior years
|Customize installs for your company
|Network deployment
|Customize menu, ribbon interfaces
|Context-sensitive ribbons
|Identify, place blocks from library
|Edit, print logical drawing sets
|Import, edit, and create CAD blocks
|Quick access recent or favorite blocks
|Load Autodesk Family browser
|Tailored user experience
|Smart annotation tools
|Dimensioning, hatching, revision clouds
|Print batches of drawings
|2D detail lines, 2D detail components
|Revision tracking
|Dimensioning, tagging, annotation, text
|Phasing
|Schedules, material takeoff
|Rebar shape images
|Embedded schedules
|Panel schedules
|Duct and pipe pressure loss reports
|View filters
|Graphical column schedules
|Xref compare
|TrustedDWG™ file validation
|Create reusable block libraries
|Detect and comply with CAD standards
|Tracked changes within drawings
|DWG, DXF file format
|Images (JPG, JPEG, BMP, PNG, TIFF)
|IFC
|DWG, DXF, DGN, DWF, DWFx
|Import, expot PDF's
|Walk-throughs and images, FBX, NWC
|Room/Area reports, schedules
|Linked Rhino 3DM and FormIt AXM files
|DGN, SketchUp, DWF markup
|Point clouds
|SAT, ADSK, gbXML, ODBC, family types
|Tag and schedule elements in linked files
|Copy/paste elements from links
|Customize visibility of linked models
|Open, edit all Revit file types
|Link Revit files
|Work with non-native data
|Create custom keystroke commands
|Edit multiple object properties
|Record repetitive keystroke sequences
|Industry-specific object libraries
|Autodesk App Store access
|3rd party API add-ins
|Macros
|Generative Design in Revit
|Software developer kit (SDK)
|Dynamo for Revit
|Export blocks to Inventor, BIM 360
|Integrate coordinated BIM models
|Import/export drawings to BIM 360, Inventor
|Import/export from Revit, Fusion 360
|Attach, edit, display point clouds
|AutoLISP programming and automation
|Visual LISP functionality
|Visual Basic applications
|Processor
|
2.5-3+ GHz
|
2.5-3+ GHz
|
2.5-3+ GHz
|Microsoft Windows
|
10, 64-bit
|
10, 64-bit
|
10, 64-bit
|Apple macOS
|
Big Sur v11, Windows required for all AutoCAD toolsets
|
Big Sur v11, Windows required
|
Big Sur v11, Windows required
|Virtualization
|
VMware or Parallels
|
VMware or Parallels
|
|Linux
|Disk space
|
9-16 GB
|
30 GB
|
30 GB
|RAM
|
8-16 GB
|
8-32 GB
|
8-32 GB
|Video graphics card
|
DirectX 11 capable
|
DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
|
DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
|Browsers
|
Chrome
|
Chrome
|
Chrome