AutoCAD vs Inventor

Compare AutoCAD and Inventor and learn about the differences between the two 3D modeling software.

Includes Inventor, AutoCAD, and Fusion

Pricing

Monthly $250 $310 $410
Annual $2,030 $2,500 $3,265
3 year $6,085 (3 annual payments) $7,505 (3 annual payments) $9,790 (3 annual payments)
Overview

Design every detail with 2D and 3D CAD software. AutoCAD has improved industry toolsets and workflows across desktop, web, and mobile.

Inventor 3D CAD software provides professional-grade mechanical design, documentation, and product simulation tools.

Professional-grade tools for 2D and 3D modeling, collaboration, advanced simulation, CAM, and digital factory design.

2D + 3D modeling, design + rendering

Detailed concept renderings Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
3D graphics rotation/panning Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Advanced geometric views Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Edit scans with raster and vector tools Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Shape generator Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Sketching Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Assembly modeling Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Mechanical concept and layout design Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Mesh modeling Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Surface modeling Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Parametric modeling Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Tube and pipe design Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Direct modeling Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Component generators and calculators Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Freeform modeling Checkmark Checkmark

Documentation

2D manufacturing drawings Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Compatible for 3D printing Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Geometric dimensions & tolerances (GD+T) standards Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Print batches of drawings Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Exploded views Checkmark Checkmark
Content center Checkmark Checkmark
Print batches of multiple product drawings Checkmark Checkmark
Detect and comply with CAD standards Checkmark Checkmark
Xref compare Checkmark Checkmark
Smart annotation tools Checkmark Checkmark
Architechture Drafting Standards Checkmark Checkmark

Collaboration

Import, export models Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Shared view collaboration Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
User management Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Global share Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Commenting + redlining Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Unlimited access Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Public/private design sharing Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Team participant Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Import, export blocks Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Import, export drawings Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Import and convert PDFs Checkmark Checkmark
Attach, edit, display point clouds Checkmark Checkmark

Cloud and mobility

Access, view, or edit remotely Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Publish, share, and collaborate online Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Works with popular cloud services Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Web app Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Mobile app Checkmark Checkmark
Annotate dwg files in airplane mode Checkmark Checkmark

Simulation and visualization

Exploded views and animations Checkmark Checkmark
Stress analysis Checkmark Checkmark
Cloud simulation Checkmark Checkmark
Simplify Checkmark Checkmark
Compare results Checkmark Checkmark
Static stress Checkmark Checkmark
Modal frequency Checkmark Checkmark
Shape optimization Checkmark Checkmark
Dynamic motion simulation Checkmark Checkmark
Thermal & thermal stress Checkmark
Buckling Checkmark
Non-linear Stress Checkmark
Event simulation Checkmark

APIs and automation

Create custom keystroke commands Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Manufacturing methods & constraints Checkmark Checkmark
Machine learning & AI Checkmark Checkmark
AutoLISP programming and automation Checkmark Checkmark
Visual LISP functionality Checkmark Checkmark
Visual Basic applications Checkmark Checkmark
Record repetitive keystroke sequences Checkmark Checkmark
Edit multiple object properties Checkmark Checkmark
Industry-specific object libraries Checkmark Checkmark
Macros Checkmark Checkmark
Complete API library for custom applications Checkmark
Native, editable results Checkmark Checkmark
Cloud solve Checkmark Checkmark
Costing Checkmark Checkmark
Design configurations Checkmark Checkmark
Automated frame design Checkmark Checkmark
Sheet metal Checkmark Checkmark

Mechanical design

Design parts, assemblies, products Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Automate part updates Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Assign parametric constraints for parts Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Intelligent tool palletes Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Import external CAD geometry Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Object materials and mass properties Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Automate bills of materials creation Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
700,000+ intelligent manufacturing parts Checkmark Checkmark

Electrical + PCB design

Schematic capture Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Create panel layouts, schematic diagrams Checkmark Checkmark
Use consistent project standards Checkmark Checkmark
Organize in a project-based structure Checkmark Checkmark
Wiring diagram error checking Checkmark Checkmark
65,000+ intelligent electrical symbols Checkmark Checkmark
PCB layout Checkmark Checkmark
PCB manufacturing (CAM) Checkmark Checkmark
Design for manufacturability/DRC Checkmark Checkmark
MCAD-ECAD unification Checkmark Checkmark
Component library management Checkmark Checkmark
SPICE simulation Checkmark Checkmark
Electronics cooling Checkmark Checkmark
PCB design integration Checkmark Checkmark
Printed circuit board interoperability Checkmark Checkmark

Manufacturing

Setup probing Checkmark Checkmark
Turning Checkmark Checkmark
Mill-turning Checkmark Checkmark
Water jet, laser cutter, plasma cutter Checkmark Checkmark
Free Post Processor Library Checkmark Checkmark
2.5 & 3-axis milling Checkmark Checkmark
3+2 milling (5-axis positional) Checkmark Checkmark
4-axis milling Checkmark Checkmark
5-axis simultaneous milling Checkmark Checkmark

Additive manufacturing

Fused filament fabrication Checkmark Checkmark
Associative programming Checkmark Checkmark
Metal additive manufacturing Checkmark Checkmark

Model management

Integrate coordinated BIM models Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Model-based definition Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
BIM interoperability Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Assign objects to layers with colors Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
TrustedDWG™ file validation Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark

Data management

Administrative tools Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
User management Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
File export Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Version control Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
AnyCAD Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Work with non-native data Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Create reusable block libraries Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Printed circuit board interoperability Checkmark Checkmark

Toolsets

Architechture toolset Checkmark Checkmark
Map 3D toolset Checkmark Checkmark
MEP toolset Checkmark Checkmark
Plant 3D toolset Checkmark Checkmark

User interface

Customize menu, ribbon interfaces Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Content sensitive ribbons Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Cohesive user experience Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Block library Checkmark Checkmark
Edit, print logical drawing sets Checkmark Checkmark
Import, edit, and create CAD blocks Checkmark Checkmark
Quick access recent or favorite blocks Checkmark Checkmark

Support and stability

Automate updates and notifications Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Includes service packs, updates Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Certified hardware support Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Available dedicated phone support Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Extensive user community Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Guides, tutorials, and training center Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Customize installs for your company Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Access to releases from prior years Checkmark Checkmark

System requirements

Processor

2.5-3+ GHz

2.5-3+ GHz

2.5-3+ GHz
Microsoft Windows

10, 64-bit

10, 64-bit

10, 64-bit
Apple macOS

Big Sur v11, Windows 10 on Mac, Windows required for all AutoCAD toolsets

Big Sur v11

Linux

Disk space

30 GB

30 GB

30 GB
RAM

8-32 GB

8-32 GB

8-32 GB
Video graphics card

DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory

DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory

DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
Browsers

Chrome

Chrome

Chrome