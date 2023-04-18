Autodesk is a highly collaborative sales environment with an amazing, humble culture and incredible leaders and managers. Our sales teams work together to do what is best for our customers. We ensure every client’s needs are met and provide the best solutions possible to make their business more efficient, effective, and profitable.





Our leaders not only want to see you succeed, but they also work very hard to help you develop and move into your next role. It's a good environment to learn SaaS, especially within more entry-level roles. Our account executive and closing roles tend to have a lot of autonomy.