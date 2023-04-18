How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Learn how working in sales at Autodesk lets you build meaningful relationships with customers while growing your careers.
Autodesk solutions enable our customers to tackle some of the biggest challenges in the world. Haresh shares what makes sales at Autodesk different than other companies.
Sabrina is responsible for driving the inside sales business in the Greater China Region. She believes teams can win and accomplish great things working together.
Inclusion is part of our Culture Code at Autodesk. See how we’re creating an inclusive culture for women in sales, customer success, and operations.
Our software spans industries and is all about making the world a better, more sustainable place. We’re focused on helping our customers succeed and grow with solutions that help them do new and exciting things with their design and make processes. We measure our success through our customers’ satisfaction, and by being recognized as the best in the business.
We optimize capacity and build competencies to enhance selling for our mid-market accounts and Territory Sales, leveraging our customers’ ecosystems to provide a modern experience. We have our reseller ecosystem as a channel to drive customer success.
We collaborate with other teams for the benefit of Autodesk, our customers, and our partners, protecting us all from unfair competition. We have an exciting opportunity to convert millions of non-paying users into genuine subscribers!
We’re focused on growing strategic partnerships with our largest customers globally. We elevate conversations with customers and venture into areas where we haven’t helped before to increase value, fuel growth, and strengthen relationships.
One of the fastest-growing teams at Autodesk, our vision is to meet customers where they are and where they will be, leading the digital transformation by connecting Autodesk to the digital world.
Not quite ready to apply? Sign up to get the latest info on what it’s like to work at Autodesk, from our culture and benefits to diversity and impact initiatives – and much more!
Our sales teams work hard year-round, and we make sure to recognize the tremendous success and value they bring to Autodesk. Our annual Diamond Club includes a five-day, fully paid trip to celebrate the outstanding performance and contributions of our top sales and support teams – and their families get to be part of the fun, too!
Working in sales at Autodesk, you’ll help customers make the most of their solutions and achieve remarkable outcomes.
Expand new business and renewals in key accounts to impact financial and business objectives.
Lead and deliver on all technical sales aspects of an Autodesk sales cycle.
Drive customer engagements in assigned accounts and articulate concerns around gaps in licensing position for Autodesk software.
Lead an existing sales organization responsible for selling the full portfolio of Autodesk products and solutions.
*Data as of 4/26/23. Data reflects a shift to market pricing, reclassified leadership levels, and internal definition of tech and sales roles.
Have questions about working in sales at Autodesk? Find the answers below.
Autodesk is a highly collaborative sales environment with an amazing, humble culture and incredible leaders and managers. Our sales teams work together to do what is best for our customers. We ensure every client’s needs are met and provide the best solutions possible to make their business more efficient, effective, and profitable.
Our leaders not only want to see you succeed, but they also work very hard to help you develop and move into your next role. It's a good environment to learn SaaS, especially within more entry-level roles. Our account executive and closing roles tend to have a lot of autonomy.
The interview process helps us get to know you, and helps you learn about our people, culture, and business. We’ll ask about your skills and experience, and you can ask us questions as well. Be prepared to tell us about your achievements and the value you could bring to Autodesk.
On average, there will be 5-6 interviews for senior roles and 3-4 interviews for junior roles. Timing typically takes 3-4 weeks but may vary based on role and location, so we suggest you speak with the recruiter for details specific to a particular role.
It's very rewarding financially and otherwise — there are no limits on what you can accomplish. The world is your oyster!
There are many growth and development opportunities, and the team encourages internal progression. They provide coaching and development that meets you where you are and helps you get to where you want to go. There is a lot to learn from and grow with here!
The number one thing? Culture. We’re building a culture of belonging where all employees have equal opportunities to succeed and contribute.
There’s also a lot of collaboration. We have “pit crews” made up of team members from different areas of the business that you can go to for support. You also get to work closely with our partners to achieve their goals – and yours.
Autodesk is extremely rare based on the humility of even the most brilliant, top leaders within the organization. We offer a true work-life balance with awesome benefits, like sabbaticals* that you are encouraged to take in a timely manner! In addition, there is so much opportunity and encouragement from management to explore new roles in different parts of the company.
Employees are well-trained for their positions and empowered to do their jobs. As an industry leader, we get to enjoy name recognition and credibility within our space. Not to mention, our products are well-designed!
*Benefits may vary by location.
We have four regions at Autodesk — AMER, APAC, EMEA, and Japan — and each region has its respective vice president. We have leaders from channel, industry leaders, and inside sales who report directly to the VP. We also have extended business lines like license compliance marketing and demand gen, who work very collaboratively with the VP to meet respective regional numbers. Named accounts (our enterprise business) have their own VPs in APAC, EMEA, and AMER.
No matter which region you’re in, our sales team operates with very high collaboration.
Didn’t find what you’re looking for? There’s more. Whether you have questions about your application, our business, or our policies, check out our full FAQ page for answers.
At Autodesk, we're building a diverse workplace and an inclusive culture to give more people the chance to imagine, design, and make a better world. Autodesk is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and considers all qualified applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, national origin, disability, veteran status or any other legally protected characteristic. We also consider for employment all qualified applicants regardless of criminal histories, consistent with applicable law.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. If you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a position with Autodesk, Inc., please call 415-507-6554 (Voice/TTY) within the U.S. or e-mail accessibility@autodesk.com with the nature of your request and your contact information. Reasonable accommodations are considered on a case-by-case basis. Resumes sent to this email address will not be read.
To read Autodesk’s Candidate Privacy Statement, please click here.