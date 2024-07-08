How to buy
Colorado Convention Center | Room 401
10:00 - 10:45 AM | AUTODESK
AI is changing the game. Journey into the future of media and entertainment alongside Hilmar Koch, Autodesk Research Director for M&E Industry Futures. Gain insights into Autodesk AI's creative process and artist-first stance and get a look at current Autodesk Research projects focused on AI's thoughtful, responsible development to address your needs and enable new and better ways of designing and making.
11:00 - 11:45 AM | RISING SUN PICTURES
It is no small feat to integrate a new content creation discipline into a VFX pipeline, especially one as potentially disruptive and transformative as artificial intelligence. Join Head of Technology, Alex Meddick, and Machine Learning 2D Supervisor, Robert Beveridge, as they take you on a journey into how Rising Sun Pictures embraced machine learning to give storytellers more creative freedom. Discover their successes, challenges and lessons learned as we all continue to embrace this exciting future in front of us.
1:00 - 1:45 PM | RODEO FX
Join Rodeo FX as they delve into the acclaimed series ‘Masters of the Air’. Led by VFX Supervisor, Patrick David, this session offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the meticulous craft of recreating historical authenticity. Set against the backdrop of World War II, the show demanded a level of attention to detail that went beyond traditional storytelling. Each frame became deeply rooted in research and extensive reference - the VFX process becoming a careful blend of history, technology, storytelling and artistic vision.
2:00 - 2:45 PM | AUTODESK
We’re on a mission to move the industry forward by breaking down the barriers to creative flow one by one. Explore how Autodesk Flow will connect people, workflows, and data across the entire production lifecycle. Get a glimpse into the creative capabilities we’re building to enable faster and more efficient content creation, how we’re bridging the gap between previously siloed parts of the pipelines, and how automation with Generative Scheduling will save production teams precious time, ensuring each new project runs smoother than the last.
3:00 - 3:45 PM | CINESITE
Walt Disney Animation Studios partnered with Kugali Media to tell the story of 'Iwájú' and tapped Cinesite to help create the six-episode series. Working remotely facilitated a global and egalitarian partnership, where the challenges of creating a futuristic, yet recognizable Lagos and populating it with compelling and authentic characters drove the entire team to create their best work. Hear from Adel Abada, Associate VFX Supervisor at Cinesite to explore the technical and artistic challenges and how they were overcome.
4:00 - 4:45 PM | DEXTER STUDIOS
Join Dexter Studios to hear about time-saving technologies they have implemented to optimize their visual effects pipeline. Hear how they leveraged Autodesk Maya and OpenUSD across their creative workflows to reduce their shot work time by 50%. Then, learn how virtual production with in-camera VFX (ICVFX) technology is accelerating their film productions.
Colorado Convention Center | Room 401
10:00 - 10:45 AM | WĒTĀ FX
Wētā FX brings Hollow Earth and an epic showdown between great titans to life in 2024's 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'. VFX Supervisor, Kevin Smith discusses the characters' look development process and shares how the team revised the characters - redesigning the biomechanics while embodying the individual character performances of each ape. He'll also walk through the pipeline for constructing over 400 fully CG, highly detailed environment shots - touching on modelling, shading, lighting, compositing and FX.
11:00 - 11:45 AM | WONDER DYNAMICS AND GUESTS
Join Nikola Todorovic, the Co-Founder of Wonder Dynamics, an Autodesk company, as he leads a panel discussion on how AI is shaping the future of filmmaking and pushing the boundaries of storytelling in media and entertainment.
1:00 - 1:45 PM | CRAFTY APES
Join Crafty Apes as they share their journey of adopting AI, the deployment strategies they’ve used, and the importance of educating the entire company to foster inclusivity. Learn about their security measures, the significance of open-source contributions, and navigating legal complexities. Finally, see how AI empowers Crafty Apes' artists to focus on high-value, creative tasks, opening new opportunities and enhancing workflows.
2:00 - 2:45 PM | FIN DESIGN + EFFECTS
The twists and turns of feature film VFX post-production can be a wild ride. Join VFX Supervisor of Fin Design + Effects, Stuart White, to learn how a free-thinking director, liberal use of open standards like OpenUSD, MaterialX, and OCIO, alongside Autodesk Flow Production Tracking and Maya put grease on the digital wheels of the recent major motion picture project, 'The Creator'.
4:00 - 4:45 PM | AUTODESK
Join Autodesk’s Animation Product Manager, Lance Thornton, and Sr. Principal Research Scientist, Evan Atherton, as they explore how artificial intelligence can supercharge your rigging and animation work. Get a preview of AI-powered rigging tools and motion generation for animators in Maya, and sit in on a thought-provoking conversation between Autodesk and a special industry guest discussing the potential of AI-enabled workflows in film and TV production.
