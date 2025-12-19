Future Forward: AI Innovation in Media & Entertainment

& Construction
Leona Frank & AU 2025 Highlights
Augmented Creativity: Tools for a New Era of Storytelling – Highlights from AU 2025 M&E Industry Keynote
Scott Eade
In this session learn how Autodesk is leveraging the power of AI to boost Artist Creativity and Efficiency.
Jim Geduldick & Juan Cuello
A practical exploration of how AI is enhancing—not replacing—how professionals are adapting in modern video post-production.
Krishna Prasad
In this session learn how Futureworks have optimized data transfer with Flow Production tracking for high end vfx pipelines.
Elvis Chew
In this session learn how Anima delivered award winning projects like Moomin Valley, Fleak and North.
Jose Elizardo
In this session learn how Flow Studio is revolutionizing 3d Animation and vfx workflows by leveraging the power of AI.
Duane Rutkowski & Jose Elizardo
In this sessions learn how you can use the connected workflows of the M&E Collections to build efficient animation workflows.
Steve Nemroff & Warner Bros.
In this session learn how to bring creative visions to life, track deadlines, and manage budgets with powerful project tracking tools.