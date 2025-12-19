Autodesk M&E Virtual Summit

Future Forward: AI Innovation in Media & Entertainment

Step into the future of storytelling. Our visionary sessions and demos will show how AI is not just a tool, but a collaborative partner—fundamentally transforming how we design, create, and train. This is your first look at the next creative revolution.

Day 1 - Blueprint of the Future | AI in Action

M&E Summit Open Session

Leona Frank & AU 2025 Highlights

Opening Session: The Future of Storytelling

Augmented Creativity: Tools for a New Era of Storytelling – Highlights from AU 2025 M&E Industry Keynote

 

M&E Summit Session 2

Scott Eade

Autodesk AI in M&E

In this session learn how Autodesk is leveraging the power of AI to boost Artist Creativity and Efficiency.

 

M&E Summit Session 3

Jim Geduldick & Juan Cuello

Fireside Chat: How Studios are Integrating AI into Their Workflows​

A practical exploration of how AI is enhancing—not replacing—how professionals are adapting in modern video post-production. ​

 

Day 2 - Empowering Execution: Tools, Experts & Demos

M&E Summit Session 4

Krishna Prasad

Customer Spotlight with FutureWorks Studios: Fast X + Flow Production Tracking

In this session learn how Futureworks have optimized data transfer with Flow Production tracking for high end vfx pipelines.

 

M&E Summit Session 5

Elvis Chew

Customer Spotlight with Anima Vitae (Malaysia): Delivering World Class Animation Shows with Maya

In this session learn how Anima delivered award winning projects like Moomin Valley, Fleak and North.

 

M&E Summit Session 6

Jose Elizardo

Meet the Expert: Revolutionizing 3D Animation Workflows with Autodesk Flow Studio

In this session learn how Flow Studio is revolutionizing 3d Animation and vfx workflows by leveraging the power of AI.

 

M&E Summit Session 7

Duane Rutkowski & Jose Elizardo

Meet the Expert: M&E Collection

In this sessions learn how you can use the connected workflows of the M&E Collections to build efficient animation workflows.

 

M&E Summit Session 8

Steve Nemroff & Warner Bros. 

Meet the Expert: Product Management & Tracking

In this session learn how to bring creative visions to life, track deadlines, and manage budgets with powerful project tracking tools.

 

