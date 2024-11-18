Autodesk Fusion for design and manufacturing

Autodesk Fusion 3D Modeling Workspace

Transition from SOLIDWORKS to Fusion with ease

Autodesk Fusion is a professional cloud-based design solution that seamlessly integrates 3D CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, data management, and advanced collaboration tools. Bring your ideas to life faster with a truly unified design-to-manufacturing solution that connects your entire team and product development processes. The future of design is here. Ready to make the switch?

SOLIDWORKS to Autodesk Fusion: The Expert Guide

Transition smoothly with these curated resources for SOLIDWORKS users like you.

Autodesk Fusion Quickstart

Here are the first steps to take with Fusion. Get top tips for moving easily through the Autodesk Fusion Data Panel.

 

Watch video (7:57)
Navigate your Design Data

See how to select preferences and settings and check out the pan, zoom, and orbit settings in Fusion for SOLIDWORKS users.

Watch video (10:21)
Tracking Design Changes

Learn how to move through your design history and lockdown key concepts when moving from SOLIDWORKS to Autodesk Fusion.

 

Watch video (10:59)
Assemblies in Fusion

Top-Down or bottom-up assemblies? With Fusion, you can do both! Learn how Fusion allows fluid and flexible design options for assemblies. 

 

Watch video (6:44)
Joints & Mates, and Placement Optimization

Learn about the differences between joints, as-built joints, and how you would like things to move around in your Autodesk Fusion design.

 

Watch video (10:28)
Capture or Revert features icon

Learn when to use the Capture or Revert icon in Fusion when moving components and assembly joints in a design.

 

Watch video (3:43)
Essential Settings and Shortcuts

Here are quick and easy keyboard shortcuts to help increase your efficiency in Autodesk Fusion as a new user. You'll get drawings, visibility, extrude shortcuts, and more.

 

Watch video (8:32)
Power of Parameters

If you've used SOLIDWORKS Equations or Global Variables then this should be familiar! Learn how to control design geometry in Autodesk Fusion with this quick tutorial. 

 

Watch video (7:32)
Manage complex assemblies with Derive

Simplify tooling design, explore new ideas, or develop mold concepts without cluttering your main assembly. Check out the tutorial.

 

Watch video (6:04)
How to use Derive with Configurations

Learn how to easily create new component variations based on existing configurations in Autodesk Fusion.

 

Watch video (3:43)
Surface Modeling Transitioning to Fusion

See how to access T-spline surfacing technology for a more organic approach when sculpting complex shapes, and get tips for using the surface modeling tools in Fusion. 

 

Watch video (9:02)
Turning 2D Sketches to 3D Models

Explore how you can turn your 2D designs into 3D models by accessing extrude, revolve, and fillet tools. Customize your Fusion toolbar.

 

Watch video (7:32)
Data source: G2 Comparison Guide
Autodesk Fusion vs. SOLIDWORKS

Accelerate and streamline your design workflows with AI-powered automation with essential design tools like Drawings, Sketching, and Configurations. Improve product quality through real-world simulations and generative design technology.

Cross-platform compatibility (Windows and Mac) makes Autodesk Fusion easy to install and onboard new team members. An intuitive interface, shorter learning curves, advanced collaboration, and data management tools, along with extensive learning resources help drive innovation and efficiency across teams. 

Satisfied Fusion Customer

“Some members of the team were still using SOLIDWORKS and Rhino. It would take them two to three days to complete a design, but I would already be done with a design in one day. With Fusion’s ease of use, they started learning things and eventually switched to the software.”

—Ayush Patel, Industrial Designer, boAt Lifestyle

Additional SOLIDWORKS to Fusion learning resources

These are great tips for SOLIDWORKS users and anyone new to Autodesk Fusion.

Get up to speed with everything you need to know about the differences between SOLIDWORKS and Autodesk Fusion. This comprehensive guide highlights what sets Fusion apart, and shares resources and key steps for a smooth onboarding experience.   

 

Say hello to new connected workspaces along with integrated and simplified workflows. Watch this video series that will introduce you to Autodesk Fusion workspaces and new modeling paradigms. 

 

Find anything from bearings, frames, piping, and fittings, and much more in the built-in Fasteners library in Fusion. Learn how to select the right fastener and add it to your project with this guide.

 

Unlock advanced CAM capabilities in Autodesk Fusion, including 4- and 5-axis simultaneous machining, sheet-based nesting and fabrication, and metals-based additive manufacturing. Get a free trial. 

 

Get a short overview and boost your parametric modeling capabilities in Fusion. Parametric design leverages algorithmic computing for efficiency and speed to improve your workflows. 

 

Access video tutorials and self-guided courses for 3D modeling, CAM/CAM design and programming, cloud CAM software, and manufacturing through the Fusion Learn & Support Hub.

 

Product details
Product details
Boost your Fusion experience by 4X

Autodesk Fusion users who participate in the Autodesk community are 4X more likely to be successful with Fusion.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about migrating from SOLIDWORKS to Autodesk Fusion

Can I open my SOLIDWORKS files in Autodesk Fusion?

Yes, SOLIDWORKS files can be imported directly into Autodesk Fusion. You can upload .sldprt (part files) and .sldasm (assembly files) into Fusion by using the Upload button. Simply drag and drop the files into the Fusion data panel. Autodesk Fusion will automatically convert the files for use. After uploading, you can then edit and work on the converted files directly within Fusion, preserving most of the geometric and design data from the original SOLIDWORKS model.  

Can I collaborate easily in Fusion?

Autodesk Fusion is a cloud-native platform that prioritizes advanced collaboration tools. It allows you to share projects, collaborate in real time, and ensures that everyone always has access to the latest version of your designs. Easily share access and manage permissions for stakeholders, customers, and vendors. This streamlined approach simplifies team collaboration and keeps workflows efficient, whether you're working locally or with remote partners.

How does Autodesk Fusion handle cloud storage compared to SOLIDWORKS?

Fusion was built from the ground up as a cloud-centric platform, with powerful collaboration and robust design and manufacturing tools at its core.  This means teams can stay in sync and access their data anytime, anywhere, with access to their Fusion projects. Advanced project management and collaboration tools help teams easily track design iterations in real-time. Having your whole team working on the latest version helps avoid miscommunication and boosts efficiency. Fusion makes it easy to share out designs with stakeholders and team members. This cloud-first approach enhances productivity and simplifies team workflows.

What CAM functionality does Autodesk Fusion offer?

Autodesk Fusion features fully integrated CAM tools and functionality. CAM in Fusion supports a range of milling and turning operations, allowing you to generate toolpaths as well all within the same workspace.
 

If you need to take your manufacturing processes to the next level with more advanced functionality, the Autodesk Fusion Manufacturing extension allows you to unlock 4- and 5-axis simultaneous machining, sheet-based nesting and fabrication, and metals-based additive manufacturing.

Where can I find resources to help me transition from SOLIDWORKS to Fusion?

There is an abundance of resources to help you on your way to transition from SOLIDWORKS to Fusion. These are the first ones experts and SOLIDWORKS users have found helpful.

What about the cost? How does Fusion pricing compare to SOLIDWORKS?

Autdoesk Fusion is competitively priced in the market in comparison to SOLIDWORKS. It is subscription-based, with options that suit everyone from hobbyists to large businesses. There’s even a free version for personal use. SOLIDWORKS, on the other hand, tends to require a higher upfront cost. 

Does Autodesk Fusion have built-in simulation like SOLIDWORKS?

Fusion offers seamlessly integrated simulation capabilities, including static stress, thermal, modal frequency, and structural buckling analysis. Leveraging Digital Twin technology, it creates a single source of truth, enhancing collaboration across all stakeholders—from design teams to asset owners.

What can I create with Autodesk Fusion?

With Autodesk Fusion, you can create anything. Designers have crafted everything from electronic steering wheels and robotics to chocolate molds using Fusion. You can design components such as mechanical parts, 3D-printed models, consumer goods, industrial machinery, and automotive or aerospace parts. Fusion also supports specialized projects like sheet metal fabrication, woodworking, and jewelry design. Its powerful 3D CAD, CAM, CAE, electronics, and simulation tools make it ideal for everything from prototyping to complex manufacturing, providing an all-in-one solution for various industries.

