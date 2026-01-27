Autodesk Flow Studio

Many traditional AI tools can feel like a black box - a one-click solution where you don’t have much control over the outcome. Flow Studio is different. It’s designed to work with you, not just for you. Flow Studio offers controllable, directable AI that puts you in charge. You can guide the process, refine the results, and shape the final output so it truly reflects your creative vision. It’s not about pressing a button and hoping for the best—it’s about having the right tools to bring your ideas to life, with AI as your creative enabler.