Flow Studio removes friction from animation and VFX workflows so creativity stays front and centre. Its AI-powered toolset automates motion capture, camera tracking, and animation—giving teams more time to iterate, explore ideas, and push the story further.
Flow Studio automatically generates motion capture, camera tracking, alpha masks, and character passes, so you can spend less time on setup and more time crafting compelling stories.
Seamlessly export 3D scenes to Maya, Blender, Unreal Engine, or 3ds Max via USD to refine animations, lighting, and camera angles until each shot matches your vision.
Without the need for expensive suits or complicated setups, Flow Studio lets you invest your time and budget where it matters most.
— JL Mussi, Independent 3D Artist
—Juan Carlos Galindo, Head of New Technologies at Boxel Studio
– Dean Hughes, Shooter & Editor at Corridor Digital
Access the core tools at no cost, then unlock advanced features when your workflow calls for them.
Explore AI-powered VFX at no cost. It includes:
FREE
Unlock advanced AI features with greater flexibility. It includes:
Increase your options for rapid prototyping and workflow integration. It includes:
Deliver production-ready projects at scale with all features unlocked. It includes:
Contact us to explore our Enterprise tier.
In its 2025 Next Big Things in Tech awards, Fast Company recognized Autodesk Flow Studio for democratizing studio-grade special effects and pioneering innovative technologies that are poised to transform the Media & Entertainment industry.
Join a growing community of storytellers, 3D artists, and filmmakers using Flow Studio to create, experiment, and level up together.
Join the official Flow Studio community to connect with fellow creators, share your work, and get real-time tips from your peers.
Watch real-world use cases, behind-the-scenes breakdowns, and walkthroughs that show how teams use Flow Studio in production.
Explore articles, updates, and stories that show how Flow Studio is used in real projects.
Powered by Autodesk AI, Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio) is a cloud-based, 3D toolset that transforms live-action footage into editable CG scenes without the need for complex setups.
It automatically generates essential export elements such as motion capture data, camera tracking, alpha masks, clean plates, and character passes—ready for use in 3D tools like Autodesk Maya, Blender, Unreal, and Autodesk 3ds Max via USD.
Flow Studio allows you to tell the stories you’ve always imagined - with AI that’s fast, accessible, and fully in your control.
Flow Studio provides a wide range of AI-powered tools designed to speed up your creative process. Key features include: markerless motion capture, Video-to-3D Scene technology, and automatic generation of essential elements like camera tracking, clean plates, alpha masks, and character passes.
Everything is export-ready for your preferred 3D tools—like Maya, Blender, or Unreal—so you can easily refine and build on your work with full creative control.
Some Autodesk AI features do not leverage machine learning and so do not require data for training of the underlying models. When an AI feature does require data for training, Autodesk uses different data sources depending on the feature. You can learn more about whether an Autodesk AI feature relies on machine learning and what data sources are used for training on the feature’s AI transparency card, located within the Trusted AI section of Autodesk's Trust Center. Note: Additional transparency cards are coming soon.
Many traditional AI tools can feel like a black box - a one-click solution where you don’t have much control over the outcome. Flow Studio is different. It’s designed to work with you, not just for you. Flow Studio offers controllable, directable AI that puts you in charge. You can guide the process, refine the results, and shape the final output so it truly reflects your creative vision. It’s not about pressing a button and hoping for the best—it’s about having the right tools to bring your ideas to life, with AI as your creative enabler.