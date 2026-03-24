Forma for Construction Fundamentals course for educators

Sign up for a free, in-depth online course aimed at training educators how to use, teach, and implement Forma for Construction into the classroom.

 

This course is limited to U.S. and Canadian educators.

ACC fundamentals

About the Forma for Construction Fundamentals course

The Forma for Construction Fundamentals course is Autodesk’s complimentary offering to educators in the U.S. and Canada, to help them learn how to use and teach Forma for Construction in their classrooms. This course will help you understand the digital construction landscape in an educational setting and foster the skills required to integrate Forma for Construction into your curriculum. 

Forma for Construction Fundamentals is a 3-day, 12-hour virtual training course that focuses on the basics of construction management software for use in an educational environment or classroom setting. The training topics include project management, estimating, automated specifications, design collaboration, model coordination and document management. The training covers:

  • Introduction to digital construction and Forma for Construction  
  • Autodesk Docs
  • Model Coordination
  • Takeoff and Forma Carbon Accounting
  • Issues, RFIs, Submittals
  • Assets and Forms
  • Build Schedule, Cost Management, and Insight.

This course is fully funded and a value-add to educators in U.S. and Canada

Why educators should take the Forma for Construction Fundamentals course

Certificate of completion

Educators will receive a certification of completion from an Autodesk Learning Partner after completing the course and course evaluation survey.

Classroom materials

Educators will receive student exercises and datasets from the course for classroom use.

Student learning resources

Forma for Construction Fundamentals is a great way to kickstart your classroom delivery of Forma for Construction. After the training, assign your students our self-paced courses covering ACC, BIM, and more.

Sign up for the Forma for Construction Fundamentals course

A 3-day intensive Forma for Construction Fundamentals* course for U.S. and Canadian educators only! This course will teach you the necessary skills to integrate Forma for Construction into your classroom. If you have any questions, please contact Matt Cardinale matt.cardinale@autodesk.com.

 

Upcoming ACC Fundamentals course dates:

 

*For free access to Forma for Construction Fundamentals, you must meet all eligibility requirements and agree to any terms and conditions accompanying the course. You are required to separately obtain access to any Autodesk software required to complete the course.

 

 