Autodesk Design & Make Awards 2025

Celebrate the people, projects, and technologies behind exceptional contributions to the fields of architecture, engineering & construction; design & manufacturing; and media & entertainment.

Aerial view of city infrastructure, including bridges, a canal waterway, roadways, grassy tree-lined parks, pathways, and housing developments, and industrial areas

Architecture, Engineering & Construction

Autodesk applauds innovators in the AEC industry who are reimagining design and construction through the use of technology. These companies are transforming the industry in pursuit of a better, more sustainable built environment.

A person's hand plugging a modern electric charge cable into a vintage automobile

Design & Manufacturing

Today’s design and manufacturing companies are pushing the boundaries of change by exploring bold opportunities with technology. Autodesk congratulates this inspiring collection of innovators who are making a lasting impact on the world.

Gnarly 3D monster character resembling a spiky ogre with angry eyes and menacing teeth

Media & Entertainment

Autodesk Media & Entertainment works with artists who create innovative 3D visuals and designs across film, TV, VFX, and games industries. We celebrate these visionaries and their creative approaches to produce work of the highest caliber.