April 30th, 2025
VIFF Centre
1181 Seymour St
Vancouver, BC V6B 3M7, Canada
What You Will Learn
Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly.
|5:30pm
|Social Hour
Meet and Greet with light snacks & refreshments
|6:30pm
|Welcome Announcement & Agenda Overview
|6:40pm
|Presentations Begin
Open Source Initiatives, AI Investments, Ongoing Research, & Autodesk M&E
Overall Strategy (USD, MaterialX, Flow Platform Development)
Wonder Dynamics & Golaem Updates
Maya Updates & Roadmap (Modeling, Animation, Bifrost Simulation & Rigging)
MotionBuilder Updates
3ds Max Updates & Roadmap
Arnold Updates & Roadmap
Guest Speaker Spotlight - Details TBA, stay tuned for updates!
Flow Production Tracking & Generative Scheduling
Flow Capture
|9:15pm
|Closing Remarks & Giveaways
Prize raffle provided by Autodesk Marketing & Partners.
Stay tuned for more information.
Principal Territory Sales Representative,
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Industry Territory Sales Executive
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Annex Pro’s Mission is to enable anyone in the creative industry in North America to share their dreams, stories and creations with anyone, everywhere.
This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.
Street Parking is available in the area surrounding the VIFF Centre.
Minors must be supervised by an adult 21 years or older.
Snacks, beer and wine will be served during the Social Hour.
Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations.