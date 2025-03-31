VIFF CENTRE

Autodesk Hits Vancouver

Join us April 30th for a innovative look into the Media & Entertainment Industry - tools, workflows and success stories from professional artists and Autodesk Experts.

Artist: Prasanth Chundakkattil

Emily Carr Unviersity
VIFF Centre, Vancouver, Canada

Event details

April 30th, 2025

1181 Seymour St
Vancouver, BC V6B 3M7, Canada

What You Will Learn 

  • How Autodesk solutions, capabilities, and workflows enable artists to create and iterate faster.
  • Techniques and tricks on using Maya, 3ds Max, Bifrost, Arnold, Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid), and Flow Capture (formerly Moxion).
  • Hear about the current and future Flow Platform vision for our industry tools and workflows.

Event agenda

Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly. 

5:30pm Social Hour
Meet and Greet with light snacks & refreshments
6:30pm Welcome Announcement & Agenda Overview
6:40pm Presentations Begin

Open Source Initiatives, AI Investments, Ongoing Research, & Autodesk M&E
Overall Strategy (USD, MaterialX, Flow Platform Development)
Wonder Dynamics & Golaem Updates
Maya Updates & Roadmap (Modeling, Animation, Bifrost Simulation & Rigging)
MotionBuilder Updates
3ds Max Updates & Roadmap
Arnold Updates & Roadmap
Guest Speaker Spotlight - Details TBA, stay tuned for updates!
Flow Production Tracking & Generative Scheduling
Flow Capture
9:15pm Closing Remarks & Giveaways
Prize raffle provided by Autodesk Marketing & Partners.

Speakers

Studio Spotlight - TBA!

Stay tuned for more information.

Steve Nemroff

Principal Territory Sales Representative,
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

View LinkedIn Profile
Juan Cuello

Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

View LinkedIn Profile
Scott Eade

Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

View LinkedIn Profile
Jose Elizardo

Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

View LinkedIn Profile
Jordan Giboney

Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

View LinkedIn Profile
Victor Herrera

Industry Territory Sales Executive
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

View LinkedIn Profile

Thank you to our event partners

annexpro

Annex Pro

Annex Pro’s Mission is to enable anyone in the creative industry in North America to share their dreams, stories and creations with anyone, everywhere.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Do I have to purchase tickets for this event?

This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.

Is there parking available?

Street Parking is available in the area surrounding the VIFF Centre.

Who should attend this event?

  • Artists, marketing professionals and visual creators in animation, visual effects, game development, product & architectural visualization, retail or design industries. 
  • New and experienced Media and Entertainment software users – all are welcome! 

Can minors attend this event?

Minors must be supervised by an adult 21 years or older.

Will refreshments be served at this event?

Snacks, beer and wine will be served during the Social Hour. 

Will hotel accommodations be provided?

Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations. 

