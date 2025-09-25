Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI)

Autodesk Hits Portland 2025

Join us November 13th for a innovative look into the Media & Entertainment Industry - tools, workflows and success stories from professional artists and Autodesk Experts.

Image courtesy of Matheus Lima

Oregon Museum of Science and Industry
OMSI, Portland, Oregon

Event details

Thursday, November 13, 2024
OMSI (Oregon Museum of Science and Industry)
1945 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214

What You Will Learn 

  • How Autodesk solutions, capabilities, and workflows enable artists to create and iterate faster.
  • Techniques and tricks on using Maya, 3ds Max, Bifrost, Arnold, Flow Production Tracking , Flow Capture and more.
  • Gain insights on Autodesk's approach to AI, Machine Learning and the industry as a whole.
  • Hear from M&E Leadership about the Autodesk Flow Platform vision for our industry tools and workflows.

Event agenda

Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly. 

5:30pm Social Hour
Meet and Greet with light snacks & refreshments
6:30pm Welcome Announcement & Agenda Overview
6:40pm

Presentations Begin

 

Community Highlight - Magic Wheelchair

Open Source Initiatives, AI Investments, Ongoing Research, & Autodesk M&E Overall Strategy (USD, MaterialX, Flow Platform Development)

Flow Production Tracking, Flow Capture & Generative Scheduling

Collection Updates: Flow Studio & Golaem Updates

3ds Max Updates & Roadmap

Maya Updates & Roadmap (Modeling, Animation, Bifrost Simulation & Rigging)
8:10pm Studio Spotlight

An exclusive presentation from a local studio featuring behind-the-scenes workflows, insights and outcomes. Stay tuned for more information!
8:45pm Closing Remarks & Giveaways
Prize raffle provided by Autodesk Marketing & Partners.

Speakers

Hear from local experts in the Media & Entertainment Industry. Studio to be announced.

Studio spotlight

Studio to be announced. Stay tuned for updates!

Marcel de Jong

Technical Sales Manager,

Media & Entertainment,

Autodesk

Jose Elizardo

Tracy Chinchilla

Territory Sales Representative,

Media & Entertainment

Autodesk

Holly Tackman

Strategic Territory Sales Representative

Media & Entertainment,

Autodesk

Josephine Furman

Territory Sales Representative,

Media & Entertainment,

Autodesk

Scott Eade

Technical Solutions Engineer,

Media & Entertainment,

Autodesk

Jose Elizardo

Technical Solutions Engineer,

Media & Entertainment,

Autodesk

Steve Nemroff

Territory Solutions Engineer,

Media & Entertainment,

Autodesk

Ben Fischler

Director of Product Management,

Content Creation, Media & Entertainment

Autodesk

Jordan Giboney

Technical Solutions Engineer,

Media & Entertainment,

Autodesk

Community Partners

Pints & Pixels

Pints & Pixels is a monthly meeting for the VFX and Post community to cross paths, share stories, and clink glasses. The community in Portland is incredibly varied and diverse in skills, mediums and experience, and this is a place where we can all meet to share skills, techniques and the current talk of the town.

 

Visual Effects Society (VES)

The Visual Effects Society is an entertainment industry organization representing visual effects practitioners including artists, animators, technologists, model makers, educators, studio leaders, supervisors, PR/marketing specialists and producers in film, television, commercials, music videos, and games

 

AEPDX logo

AEPDX

AEPDX is creative group focused on storytelling through design and animation. We gather to explore, educate, share, and network. Whether you're a concept artist, illustrator, animator, film maker or visual effects artist - bring your interests, expertise, and hang out.

 

Magic Wheelchai logo

Magic Wheelchair

Magic Wheelchair is a nonprofit organization that builds epic wheelchair costumes — at no cost to families. Our mission is to bring communities together to create unforgettable moments by transforming their wheelchairs into magic.

 

Event Partners

Wacom Logo

Wacom

Wacom is the global leader in the pen display and tablet market for creative users. As a technology company, we provide cutting-edge digital ink solutions for a wide range of partners using and producing smartphones, tablets and digital stationery.

 

Dell

Dell provides technology solutions, services & support. Buy Laptops, Touch Screen PCs, Desktops, Servers, Storage, Monitors, Gaming & Accessories.

 

3D Connexion logo

3D Connexion

3Dconnexion designs powerful, research-based ergonomic hardware and smart, easy-to-use software that combine seamlessly to make working in the world’s most popular CAD applications and 3D environments fast, comfortable and fun.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Do I have to purchase tickets for this event?

This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.

Is there parking available?

Free parking in the OMSI lot will be available for this event.

Who should attend this event?

  • Artists, marketing professionals and visual creators in animation, visual effects, game development, product & architectural visualization, retail or design industries. 
  • New and experienced Media and Entertainment software users – all are welcome! 

Can minors attend this event?

Minors must be supervised by an adult 21 years or older.

Will refreshments be served at this event?

Snacks, beer and wine will be served during the Social Hour. 

Will hotel accommodations be provided?

Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations. 

Reserve your spot today!

This event is free and open to everyone, however space is limited so please register to ensure your seat is saved. See you there!