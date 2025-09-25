Autodesk Hits Portland 2025

& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Thursday, November 13, 2024
OMSI (Oregon Museum of Science and Industry)
1945 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214
What You Will Learn
Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly.
|5:30pm
|Social Hour
Meet and Greet with light snacks & refreshments
|6:30pm
|Welcome Announcement & Agenda Overview
|6:40pm
|
Presentations Begin
Community Highlight - Magic Wheelchair
Open Source Initiatives, AI Investments, Ongoing Research, & Autodesk M&E Overall Strategy (USD, MaterialX, Flow Platform Development)
Flow Production Tracking, Flow Capture & Generative Scheduling
Collection Updates: Flow Studio & Golaem Updates
3ds Max Updates & Roadmap
Maya Updates & Roadmap (Modeling, Animation, Bifrost Simulation & Rigging)
|8:10pm
|Studio Spotlight
An exclusive presentation from a local studio featuring behind-the-scenes workflows, insights and outcomes. Stay tuned for more information!
|8:45pm
|Closing Remarks & Giveaways
Prize raffle provided by Autodesk Marketing & Partners.
Hear from local experts in the Media & Entertainment Industry. Studio to be announced.
Studio to be announced. Stay tuned for updates!
Technical Sales Manager,
Media & Entertainment,
Autodesk
Territory Sales Representative,
Media & Entertainment
Autodesk
Strategic Territory Sales Representative
Media & Entertainment,
Autodesk
Territory Sales Representative,
Media & Entertainment,
Autodesk
Director of Product Management,
Content Creation, Media & Entertainment
Autodesk
Pints & Pixels is a monthly meeting for the VFX and Post community to cross paths, share stories, and clink glasses. The community in Portland is incredibly varied and diverse in skills, mediums and experience, and this is a place where we can all meet to share skills, techniques and the current talk of the town.
The Visual Effects Society is an entertainment industry organization representing visual effects practitioners including artists, animators, technologists, model makers, educators, studio leaders, supervisors, PR/marketing specialists and producers in film, television, commercials, music videos, and games
AEPDX is creative group focused on storytelling through design and animation. We gather to explore, educate, share, and network. Whether you're a concept artist, illustrator, animator, film maker or visual effects artist - bring your interests, expertise, and hang out.
Magic Wheelchair is a nonprofit organization that builds epic wheelchair costumes — at no cost to families. Our mission is to bring communities together to create unforgettable moments by transforming their wheelchairs into magic.
Wacom is the global leader in the pen display and tablet market for creative users. As a technology company, we provide cutting-edge digital ink solutions for a wide range of partners using and producing smartphones, tablets and digital stationery.
Dell provides technology solutions, services & support. Buy Laptops, Touch Screen PCs, Desktops, Servers, Storage, Monitors, Gaming & Accessories.
3Dconnexion designs powerful, research-based ergonomic hardware and smart, easy-to-use software that combine seamlessly to make working in the world’s most popular CAD applications and 3D environments fast, comfortable and fun.
This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.
Free parking in the OMSI lot will be available for this event.
Minors must be supervised by an adult 21 years or older.
Snacks, beer and wine will be served during the Social Hour.
Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations.