Wednesday, June 11th, 2025
Autodesk Montreal
10 Duke St, Montreal, H3C 2L7
What You Will Learn
Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly.
|5:00pm
|Social Hour
Meet and Greet with light snacks & refreshments
|6:00pm
|Welcome Announcement & Agenda Overview
|6:10pm
|
Presentations Begin
Open Source Initiatives, AI Investments, Ongoing Research, & Autodesk M&E Overall Strategy (USD, MaterialX, Flow Platform Development)
Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Dynamics) & Golaem Updates
Maya Updates & Roadmap (Modeling, Animation, Bifrost Simulation & Rigging)
MotionBuilder Updates
3ds Max Updates & Roadmap
Arnold Updates & Roadmap
Guest Speaker Spotlight - Details TBA, stay tuned for updates!
Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) & Generative Scheduling
Flow Capture (formerly Moxion)
|8:45pm
|Closing Remarks & Giveaways
Prize raffle provided by Autodesk Marketing & Partners.
Studio Spolight - stay tuned for announcement!
Senior Technical Specialist
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Strategic Territory Sales Representative
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Industry Territory Sales Executive,
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.
Street parking is available surrounding the Autodesk Montreal office (10 Duke St, Montreal, Quebec H3C 2L7, Canada). Alternatively, public transportation has many stops nearby (subway, metro, bus).
Minors must be supervised by an adult 21 years or older.
Snacks, beer and wine will be served during the Social Hour.
Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations.