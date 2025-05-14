Autodesk Montreal

Autodesk Hits Montreal

Join us June 11th for a innovative look into the Media & Entertainment Industry - tools, workflows and success stories from professional artists and Autodesk Experts.

Artist: Mohanx Houssam

Autodesk, Montreal, CA
Event details

Wednesday, June 11th, 2025
Autodesk Montreal
10 Duke St, Montreal, H3C 2L7

What You Will Learn

  • How Autodesk solutions, capabilities, and workflows enable artists to create and iterate faster.
  • Exclusive behind-the-scenes look into a local studio pipeline (studio TBA).
  • Techniques and tricks on using Golaem, Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio), Maya, 3ds Max, Bifrost, Arnold, Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid), and Flow Capture (formerly Moxion). 

Event agenda

Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly. 

5:00pm Social Hour
Meet and Greet with light snacks & refreshments
6:00pm Welcome Announcement & Agenda Overview
6:10pm

Presentations Begin

Open Source Initiatives, AI Investments, Ongoing Research, & Autodesk M&E Overall Strategy (USD, MaterialX, Flow Platform Development)

Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Dynamics) & Golaem Updates

Maya Updates & Roadmap (Modeling, Animation, Bifrost Simulation & Rigging)

MotionBuilder Updates

3ds Max Updates & Roadmap

Arnold Updates & Roadmap

Guest Speaker Spotlight - Details TBA, stay tuned for updates!

Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) & Generative Scheduling

Flow Capture (formerly Moxion)
8:45pm Closing Remarks & Giveaways
Prize raffle provided by Autodesk Marketing & Partners.

Speakers

Sean Willis

Guest Speaker - TBA!

Studio Spolight - stay tuned for announcement!

Jean-Francois Charbonneau

Senior Technical Specialist
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

Image of speaker Juan Cuello

Juan Cuello

Strategic Territory Sales Representative
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

Image of speaker Victor Herrera

Victor Herrera

Industry Territory Sales Executive,
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

Jose Elizardo

Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

Image of speaker Marcel de Jong

Marcel de Jong

Manager
M&E Platform Technical Sales

Thank you to our Partners!

dell

Dell Technologies

Dell provides technology solutions, services & support. Buy Laptops, Touch Screen PCs, Desktops, Servers, Storage, Monitors, Gaming & Accessories

 

 

wacom

Wacom

Wacom is the global leader in the pen display and tablet market for creative users. As a technology company, we provide cutting-edge digital ink solutions for a wide range of partners using and producing smartphones, tablets and digital stationery.

 

3d connexion

3D Connexion

3Dconnexion designs powerful, research-based ergonomic hardware and smart, easy-to-use software that combine seamlessly to make working in the world’s most popular CAD applications and 3D environments fast, comfortable and fun.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Do I have to purchase tickets for this event?

This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.

Is there parking available?

Street parking is available surrounding the Autodesk Montreal office (10 Duke St, Montreal, Quebec H3C 2L7, Canada). Alternatively, public transportation has many stops nearby (subway, metro, bus).

Who should attend this event?

  • Artists, marketing professionals and visual creators in animation, visual effects, game development, product & architectural visualization, retail or design industries. 
  • New and experienced Media and Entertainment software users – all are welcome! 

Can minors attend this event?

Minors must be supervised by an adult 21 years or older.

Will refreshments be served at this event?

Snacks, beer and wine will be served during the Social Hour. 

Will hotel accommodations be provided?

Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations. 

Reserve your spot!

This event is free and open to everyone, however space is limited so please register to ensure your seat is saved. See you there!