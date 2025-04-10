& Construction
May 29th, 2025
Gnomon School
6150 Laurel Canyon Blvd,
North Hollywood, CA 91606
What You Will Learn
Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly.
|5:00pm
|Social Hour
Meet and Greet with light snacks & refreshments
|6:00pm
|Welcome Announcement & Agenda Overview
|6:10pm
|
Presentations Begin
Wonder Dynamics & Golaem Updates
Maya Updates & Roadmap (Modeling, Animation, Bifrost Simulation & Rigging)
MotionBuilder Updates
3ds Max Updates & Roadmap
Arnold Updates & Roadmap
Guest Speaker Spotlight - Details TBA, stay tuned for updates!
Flow Production Tracking & Generative Scheduling
Flow Capture
|8:45pm
|Closing Remarks & Giveaways
Prize raffle provided by Autodesk Marketing & Partners.
Studio Spolight - stay tuned for announcement!
Territory Solutions Engineer,
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Strategic Territory Sales Representative
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Technical Sales Manager
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Sr. Director, Emerging Technology
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.
Parking is available in the parking structure across the street (Larel Plz Dr) from the school.
Minors must be supervised by an adult 21 years or older.
Snacks, beer and wine will be served during the Social Hour.
Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations.