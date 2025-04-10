Gnomon School

Autodesk Hits Los Angeles

Join us May 29th for a innovative look into the Media & Entertainment Industry - tools, workflows and success stories from professional artists and Autodesk Experts.

Gnomon School, LA, California

Event details

May 29th, 2025

What You Will Learn 

  • How Autodesk solutions, capabilities, and workflows enable artists to create and iterate faster.
  • Techniques and tricks on using Maya, 3ds Max, Bifrost, Arnold, Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid), and Flow Capture (formerly Moxion).
  • Hear about the current and future Flow Platform vision for our industry tools and workflows.

Event agenda

Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly. 

5:00pm Social Hour
Meet and Greet with light snacks & refreshments
6:00pm Welcome Announcement & Agenda Overview
6:10pm

Presentations Begin
Open Source Initiatives, AI Investments, Ongoing Research, & Autodesk M&E Overall Strategy (USD, MaterialX, Flow Platform Development)

Wonder Dynamics & Golaem Updates

Maya Updates & Roadmap (Modeling, Animation, Bifrost Simulation & Rigging)

MotionBuilder Updates

3ds Max Updates & Roadmap

Arnold Updates & Roadmap

Guest Speaker Spotlight - Details TBA, stay tuned for updates!

Flow Production Tracking & Generative Scheduling

Flow Capture
8:45pm Closing Remarks & Giveaways
Prize raffle provided by Autodesk Marketing & Partners.

Speakers

Studio Spotlight - TBA!

Studio Spolight - stay tuned for announcement!

Steve Nemroff

Territory Solutions Engineer,
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

Image of speaker Holly Tackman

Holly Tackman

Strategic Territory Sales Representative
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

Image of speaker Duane Rutkowski

Duane Rutkowski

Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

Jose Elizardo

Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

Image of speaker Marcel de Jong

Marcel de Jong

Technical Sales Manager
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

Nikola Todorovic

Sr. Director, Emerging Technology
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

Thank you to our event partners

dell logo

Dell Technologies

Dell provides technology solutions, services & support. Buy Laptops, Touch Screen PCs, Desktops, Servers, Storage, Monitors, Gaming & Accessories

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Do I have to purchase tickets for this event?

This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.

Is there parking available?

Parking is available in the parking structure across the street (Larel Plz Dr) from the school.

Who should attend this event?

  • Artists, marketing professionals and visual creators in animation, visual effects, game development, product & architectural visualization, retail or design industries. 
  • New and experienced Media and Entertainment software users – all are welcome! 

Can minors attend this event?

Minors must be supervised by an adult 21 years or older.

Will refreshments be served at this event?

Snacks, beer and wine will be served during the Social Hour. 

Will hotel accommodations be provided?

Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations. 

