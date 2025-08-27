Galaxy Theater Austin

Autodesk Hits Austin 2025

Join us October 2nd for a innovative look into the Media & Entertainment Industry - tools, workflows and success stories from professional artists and Autodesk Experts.

Image courtesy of Huifeng Huang

Galaxy Theater Austin

Event details

Thursday, October 2nd, 2025
Galaxy Theater Austin
6700 Middle Fiskville Rd., Austin TX, 78752

What You Will Learn 

  • How Autodesk solutions, capabilities, and workflows enable artists to create and iterate faster.
  • Techniques and tricks on using Maya, 3ds Max, Bifrost, Arnold, Flow Production Tracking, Flow Capture and more.
  • Gain insights on Autodesk's approach to AI, Machine Learning and the industry as a whole.

Event agenda

Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly. 

5:00pm Social Hour
Meet and Greet with light snacks & refreshments
6:00pm Welcome Announcement & Agenda Overview
6:05pm

Presentations Begin

 

Flow Studio Release - 20 minutes

AI Investments, Ongoing Research, & Autodesk M&E Overall Strategy (USD, MaterialX, Flow Platform Development) - 10 minutes

Guest Speaker Spotlight - Details TBA, stay tuned for updates! 

Flow Production Tracking, Generative Scheduling, and Flow Capture - 10 minutes

M&E Collection - 1 hour

Open standards at Autodesk - 5 minutes

Maya Updates & Roadmap (Modeling, Animation, Bifrost Simulation & Rigging), Golaem Updates, and MotionBuilder Updates - 30 minutes

3ds Max Updates & Roadmap - 20 minutes

Maya & 3ds Max latest announcements - 30 minutes
8:40pm Closing Remarks & Giveaways
Prize raffle provided by Autodesk Marketing & Partners.

Speakers

Hear from local experts in the Media & Entertainment Industry. Studio to be announced.

Studio spotlight

Studio to be announced. Stay tuned for updates!

Jose Elizardo

Tracy Chinchilla

Territory Sales Representative,

Media & Entertainment

Autodesk

View LinkedIn profile
Josephine Furman

Josephine Furman

Territory Sales Representative,

Media & Entertainment,

Autodesk

View LinkedIn profile
Jose Elizardo

Jose Elizardo

Technical Solutions Engineer,

Media & Entertainment,

Autodesk

View LinkedIn profile
Steve Nemroff

Steve Nemroff

Territory Solutions Engineer,

Media & Entertainment,

Autodesk

View LinkedIn profile
Duane Rutkowski

Duane Rutkowski

Territory Solutions Engineer

Media & Entertainment,

Autodesk

View LinkedIn profile
Steven Roselle

Steven Roselle

Principal Product Manager, 

Media & Entertainment,

Autodesk

View LinkedIn profile

Event Partners

Wacom Logo

Wacom

Wacom is the global leader in the pen display and tablet market for creative users. As a technology company, we provide cutting-edge digital ink solutions for a wide range of partners using and producing smartphones, tablets and digital stationery.

 

Learn more

Dell

Dell provides technology solutions, services & support. Buy Laptops, Touch Screen PCs, Desktops, Servers, Storage, Monitors, Gaming & Accessories.

 

Learn more
3D Connexion logo

3D Connexion

3Dconnexion designs powerful, research-based ergonomic hardware and smart, easy-to-use software that combine seamlessly to make working in the world’s most popular CAD applications and 3D environments fast, comfortable and fun.

 

Primary action

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Do I have to purchase tickets for this event?

This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.

Is there parking available?

Free parking in the OMSI lot will be available for this event.

Who should attend this event?

  • Artists, marketing professionals and visual creators in animation, visual effects, game development, product & architectural visualization, retail or design industries. 
  • New and experienced Media and Entertainment software users – all are welcome! 

Can minors attend this event?

Minors must be supervised by an adult 21 years or older.

Will refreshments be served at this event?

Snacks, beer and wine will be served during the Social Hour. 

Will hotel accommodations be provided?

Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations. 

See more FAQ

Reserve your spot today!

This event is free and open to everyone, however space is limited so please register to ensure your seat is saved. See you there!