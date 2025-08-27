Autodesk Hits Austin 2025

& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Thursday, October 2nd, 2025
Galaxy Theater Austin
6700 Middle Fiskville Rd., Austin TX, 78752
What You Will Learn
Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly.
|5:00pm
|Social Hour
Meet and Greet with light snacks & refreshments
|6:00pm
|Welcome Announcement & Agenda Overview
|6:05pm
|
Presentations Begin
Flow Studio Release - 20 minutes
AI Investments, Ongoing Research, & Autodesk M&E Overall Strategy (USD, MaterialX, Flow Platform Development) - 10 minutes
Guest Speaker Spotlight - Details TBA, stay tuned for updates!
Flow Production Tracking, Generative Scheduling, and Flow Capture - 10 minutes
M&E Collection - 1 hour
Open standards at Autodesk - 5 minutes
Maya Updates & Roadmap (Modeling, Animation, Bifrost Simulation & Rigging), Golaem Updates, and MotionBuilder Updates - 30 minutes
3ds Max Updates & Roadmap - 20 minutes
Maya & 3ds Max latest announcements - 30 minutes
|8:40pm
|Closing Remarks & Giveaways
Prize raffle provided by Autodesk Marketing & Partners.
Hear from local experts in the Media & Entertainment Industry. Studio to be announced.
Studio to be announced. Stay tuned for updates!
Territory Sales Representative,
Media & Entertainment
Autodesk
Territory Sales Representative,
Media & Entertainment,
Autodesk
Wacom is the global leader in the pen display and tablet market for creative users. As a technology company, we provide cutting-edge digital ink solutions for a wide range of partners using and producing smartphones, tablets and digital stationery.
Dell provides technology solutions, services & support. Buy Laptops, Touch Screen PCs, Desktops, Servers, Storage, Monitors, Gaming & Accessories.
3Dconnexion designs powerful, research-based ergonomic hardware and smart, easy-to-use software that combine seamlessly to make working in the world’s most popular CAD applications and 3D environments fast, comfortable and fun.
This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.
Free parking in the OMSI lot will be available for this event.
Minors must be supervised by an adult 21 years or older.
Snacks, beer and wine will be served during the Social Hour.
Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations.