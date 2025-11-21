Autodesk M&E Virtual summit

Future Forward: AI Innovation in Media & Entertainment

Step into the future of storytelling. Our visionary sessions and demos will show how AI is not just a tool, but a collaborative partner—fundamentally transforming how we design, create, and train. This is your first look at the next creative revolution.

Shaping the Future of Media & Entertainment with AI and Innovation

This summit features immersive exploration into the evolving intersection of creativity and technology. This dynamic event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and storytellers to showcase how AI and emerging technologies are transforming media and entertainment—from design collaboration to production tracking.

Day 1

The Future of Storytelling

Augmented Creativity: Tools for a New Era of Storytelling – Highlights from AU 2025 M&E Industry Keynote

Featured Speaker: Leona Frank (Senior Director, M&E Marketing, Autodesk)

Autodesk AI in M&E

In this session learn how Autodesk is leveraging the power of AI to boost Artist Creativity and Efficiency.

Featured Speaker: Samit Shetty (Senior Solutions Engineer, Autodesk)

How Studios Are Integrating AI into Their Pipelines

An expert and customer panel discussion on how to integrate AI mindfully to empower artists to create more, not do more. Featured Speakers: Phil Pham (Founder , Island City Solutions), Anoop A K (CIO, BOT VFX), Mehrdad Farzi (CG Supervisor,Lemon Sky), Dr. Rajeev Rastogi (Managing Director and Founder, White Apple LLP)

 

Day 2

Customer Spotlight with FutureWorks Studios:

Learn how Futureworks have optimized data transfer with Flow Production tracking for high end vfx pipelines.

Featured Speaker: Krishna Prasad (CTO, FutureWorks Studios)

Customer Spotlight with Anima Vitae: Delivering World Class Animation Shows with Maya

In this session learn how Anima delivered award winning projects like Moomin Valley, Fleak and North.

Featured Speaker: Elvis Chew (Studio Director, Anima Vitae)

Meet the Expert: Revolutionizing 3D Animation Workflows with Autodesk Flow Studio

Join us for an indepth look at how Flow Studio is revolutionizing 3d Animation and vfx workflows by leveraging the power of AI.

Featured Speaker: Siddharth Bolurker (Senior Solutions Engineer, Autodesk)

Meet the Expert: Animation Masterclass – Bringing Characters to Life in Maya

A master class in performance-driven animation, covering cover acting fundamentals, action shot execution, expressive dialogue syncing and the use of AI to turbocharge animation workflows.

Featured Speaker: Madhur Pole (Animation Director, 88 Pictures)

Creating High Quality Games with M&E Collection

In this session learn how you can use the connected workflows of the M&E Collections to build efficient game animation workflows.

Featured Speaker: Do Wan Kim (Senior Solutions Engineer, Autodesk)

