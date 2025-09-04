Autodesk at Rose City Comic Con

From 3D modeling and animation to VFX and rendering, explore the Autodesk technology shaping how entertainment is made today.

 

Image courtesy of David Geraud

Get ready for your next creative challenge with Autodesk solutions used by top VFX studios

Global teams harness Autodesk VFX tools to bring blockbuster cinematics to life

Still image from Barbie movie

Framestore’s Practically Perfect VFX for “Barbie”

Everything is perfect by definition in Barbie Land. There’s no wear and tear on textures or dark shadows. Read how global VFX studio Framestore achieved a practically perfect aesthetic for Barbie, delivering close to 800 VFX shots.

 

Image courtesy of Framestore

Four people sitting around a table

Jellyfish Pictures Looks to the Future with Autodesk Flow

At Jellyfish Pictures, supporting artists’ creativity and fostering creativity is a top priority. It’s for that reason the award-winning VFX studio has set its sights on Autodesk Flow, aiming to connect people, workflows, and data across productions. 

 

"Asteroid City" image courtesy of Jellyfish Pictures 

Man and woman in fantasy environment

Bifrost for Maya Helps Pixomondo Streamline VFX Creation

With Autodesk solutions at the heart of their pipeline, global virtual production and visual effects studio Pixomondo has streamlined VFX delivery on many of its tentpole projects like Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

 

Image courtesy of Pixomondo

Eager for more?

