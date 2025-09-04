Autodesk at Rose City Comic Con

& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
From 3D modeling and animation to VFX and rendering, explore the Autodesk technology shaping how entertainment is made today.
Sign up to speak with an Autodesk sales expert and learn how you can take your current workflows to the next level.
Image courtesy of David Geraud
Autodesk solutions are industry-tested and designed for the most complex VFX pipelines. With decades of experience on the biggest VFX projects, Autodesk has been instrumental in creating spectacular entertainment experiences, from the groundbreaking Jurassic Park to this year's VFX Oscar contenders.
See how Autodesk, Marvel, and The Mill joined forces to create a transformative ad at scale on the Las Vegas Sphere.
Autodesk's Design and Make software transforms production pipelines by seamlessly connecting data across the entire workflow. Leveraging the power of the cloud and open standards, Autodesk solutions enable unprecedented levels of collaboration and creativity between teams and studios.
Learn how Untold Studios raised the visual bar with collaborative cloud workflows.
Image courtesy of Untold Studios
Autodesk solutions seamlessly integrate with your existing pipeline, allowing you to scale workflows, optimize operations quickly, and minimize creative downtime. Maya supports third-party plug-ins and can easily be customized to fit your specific pipeline needs.
Explore how a 15+ year veteran 3D artist leveraged Maya's seamless pipeline integration for his independent short.
"The Fore-men" (Bobb, 2022)
Everything is perfect by definition in Barbie Land. There’s no wear and tear on textures or dark shadows. Read how global VFX studio Framestore achieved a practically perfect aesthetic for Barbie, delivering close to 800 VFX shots.
Image courtesy of Framestore
At Jellyfish Pictures, supporting artists’ creativity and fostering creativity is a top priority. It’s for that reason the award-winning VFX studio has set its sights on Autodesk Flow, aiming to connect people, workflows, and data across productions.
"Asteroid City" image courtesy of Jellyfish Pictures
With Autodesk solutions at the heart of their pipeline, global virtual production and visual effects studio Pixomondo has streamlined VFX delivery on many of its tentpole projects like Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.
Image courtesy of Pixomondo
Subscribe to the Autodesk Media & Entertainment YouTube channel to get exclusive learning content, industry insights, and behind-the-scenes access into a world of realistic 3D characters, exceptional effects, and expansive worlds.