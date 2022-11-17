Educational institutions that don’t qualify for access to free Autodesk software may have other options, including training, participation in membership organisations and software access for nonprofit organisations.
Educational institutions that don’t qualify for access to free Autodesk software may have other options, including training, participation in membership organisations and software access for nonprofit organisations.
The Membership Training Provider Programme is a collaboration between Autodesk and the national leadership of major North American trade unions. This effort includes personnel who manage membership training programmes. The programme supports membership organisations that train, test and certify their members. To learn more, see the membership training website.(US site)
The Membership Training Provider Programme is currently available in North America, Ireland and Australia. To enrol in the programme, complete these steps:
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
What level of support do you have?
Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.