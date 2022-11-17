Account management for education

Options for unqualified institutions

Educational institutions that don’t qualify for access to free Autodesk software may have other options, including training, participation in membership organisations and software access for nonprofit organisations.

Training

  • Courses for commercial customers–Autodesk Authorised Training Centres (ATC) provide training, support for product mastery, exam preparation with testing and certification for Autodesk product users. To locate an Authorised Training Centre or to learn more about becoming an ATC, see the Autodesk training website (US site).
  • Courses for students and educators–Authorised Academic Partners (AAP) are part of the worldwide Autodesk Learning Partner community. AAPs offer courses, support for educators and students, faculty development, course adoption, certification and other services to academic customers using Autodesk products. To locate an Authorised Academic Partner or to learn more about becoming an AAP, see the Autodesk training website (US site).
  • Retraining programmes– Organisations participating in government-funded or other retraining programmes for displaced workers typically don’t meet the definition of a qualified educational institution. However, your organisation may qualify to join the Authorised Training Centre (ATC) programme (US site).

Membership organisations and trade unions

The Membership Training Provider Programme is a collaboration between Autodesk and the national leadership of major North American trade unions. This effort includes personnel who manage membership training programmes. The programme supports membership organisations that train, test and certify their members. To learn more, see the membership training website.(US site)

How to enrol

The Membership Training Provider Programme is currently available in North America, Ireland and Australia. To enrol in the programme, complete these steps:

  1. Complete the Membership Training Provider site enrolment form and return it to a designated distributor or Autodesk.
  2. Review the Membership Training Provider Programme Guide.
  3. Review and sign the Membership Training Provider Programme Agreement.
  4. Pay the annual subscription fee(s) prior to ordering software subscriptions.

Enrollment contacts

Nonprofit organisations

