Here are the steps for students and educators to get started with the Autodesk Education plan to access software for their individual use. For help setting up classes or labs, see Set up a class as an educator.
If you are new to Autodesk, you need to create an Autodesk account to use products under the Education plan. Make sure you are eligible for educational access (see below).
Autodesk uses a single sign-on (SSO) system. That means you can use the same email and password to sign in to many Autodesk websites. If you have signed in to Registration and Activation, Education Community, Autodesk Drive, Autodesk Discussion Groups or certain other Autodesk websites, you already have an Autodesk account.
If you already have an Autodesk account, simply sign in to your account on the Get Products page (US site) and skip to Confirm eligibility for students and educators below.
To create an education account:
If you don’t receive the account confirmation email:
If you forget your password:
To access software and services under the Education plan, you must confirm your eligibility. As part of this process, you may be asked to provide documentation of enrolment or employment at a qualified educational institution.
Note: An email address from your educational institution is not sufficient or required to confirm eligibility.
Important: You will not be able to access software under the Education plan until your eligibility is confirmed. Be sure to start the process of confirming your eligibility early enough to make sure you have access when class starts.
If you have an urgent need to use Autodesk software while your eligibility is still being confirmed, you can download a free 30-day trial.
To confirm eligibility:
You may be asked to submit additional documentation for proof of eligibility. This documentation must include:
Here are some examples of appropriate documentation, assuming they include the information above:
You have up to 14 days to upload a suitable document. Once you have uploaded your documentation, it may take a couple of days for your eligibility to be confirmed by SheerID.
To help maintain our commitment to providing free professional software for legitimate use in education, Autodesk has engaged SheerID, a third-party verification services provider, to verify eligibility to access Education licences or subscriptions. All customers seeking free access to Autodesk professional products and services through the Education Community are required to provide proof of enrolment, employment or contractor status at a qualified educational institution.
If you have questions about confirming eligibility that are not addressed here, contact SheerID at customerservice@sheerID.com.
After your eligibility is confirmed, you will receive one year of free* Educational access to Autodesk software and services available on the Education Community. Access is renewable annually as long as you are eligible. Look for a confirmation email welcoming you to the Education Community. This email includes links to the Get Products page (US site), support resources and the Education Community page.
