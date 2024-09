In order to continually update Autodesk products, you may need to renew your own education eligibility annually. As a school admin, you’ll be able to renew up to three months before your renewal date. When you renew, your confirmation of eligibility date moves out a full year from your prior confirmation date, not from your renewal date. So, there is no penalty to renewing early.

For institutional renewals to the Education Plan, see Renew institutional access to Education software.