If you’re an educator, you can follow the steps in this guide to obtain free access to Autodesk software through the Autodesk Education Plan. You can get access for yourself and assist your students in getting access.

The method for getting products for yourself depends upon whether someone has already assigned them to you.

You have several options for obtaining products for your students:

Assign products to your students and confirm eligibility for them. You can assign up to 125 students per product. This is the recommended option.

Ask your students to install products for themselves and confirm their own eligibility.

Deploy network licences for shared computers in a lab or classroom.



Note: Your choice between the first and second options can’t be changed once you’ve made it. If you need both single-user subscriptions and network licences, your admin should create separate accounts for network products.

Steps for getting product access for yourself or your students are described in the following sections. If you need more help along the way, click a link to learn more from a detailed article.