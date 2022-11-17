The means of renewing access to your education software depends upon your licence type.

Institution subscriptions: The subscription will expire three years after the date of acquisition. You can check your expiration date in Autodesk Account Subscriptions & Contracts. Once the subscription expires, generate a new Institution subscription by going to the Education product page (US Site) and selecting the product you need. If you have not already re-verified your educational eligibility, you will be prompted to submit information to obtain educational access.

Network licences: Once your licence expires, generate a new network licence file. For more information, see Obtain and install a licence file.

Multi-seat standalone licences: Reactivate by entering the existing serial number in the product you want to renew: Click the Sign in drop-down menu and select Manage Licence. Within the Licence Manager, expand licence details and select Update. Re-enter the serial number and click Activate. On the Welcome screen, click Activate. Click Finish. Your new expiry date will appear in the Licence Manager.



Tip: To find your product serial number, see View your product licence information.