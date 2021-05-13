-
Here are some key aspects of industrial design:
Functionality: Industrial designers focus on the functionality of a product, making sure it performs its intended purpose effectively.
Aesthetics: Designers also focus on the visual appeal of the product, including its shape, colour and texture. The goal is to make the product attractive to potential customers.
Ergonomics: This involves designing products in a way that they are comfortable and efficient to use. It involves understanding how the product will interact with the user and their environment.
Manufacturability: Industrial designers need to consider how the product will be manufactured. This includes understanding the materials to be used, the manufacturing process and the cost implications.
Sustainability: With growing awareness about environmental issues, many industrial designers now also consider the environmental impact of the product during its lifecycle. This includes its energy use, waste produced and end-of-life disposal.
User Experience: This involves understanding and designing the entire experience of a user with the product. It includes the way that the product is used and the emotional response of the user to the product.