Instant-on, easy-to-use data management

Manage design changes with pre-built workflows. Add visibility to focus on innovation. 

Autodesk Fusion Manage Extension overview (video: 45 sec.) 

Empower your engineering workflow in Autodesk Fusion

Learn how the Autodesk Fusion Manage Extension, formerly known as Fusion 360 Manage Extension, can be turned on to enable engineering workflow approvals such as change orders, release management, and automated part numbering.

Change management 

Capture, notify, approve and view the full history of design changes to help manage compliance.

 

Release process management 

Release and track the latest approved data to stakeholders using a pre-configured workflow.

Unique item identification 

Assign a unique ID to each design in order to ensure accurate traceability during the product lifecycle.

Features

Version control

Reduce design cycle errors and workflow inefficiencies. Track every change and prevent conflicts with automated, built-in version management.

Cloud storage

Access your data anywhere. Continue working when not connected to the Internet using offline mode.

Administrative tools

Grant rights to stakeholders inside or outside of your organisation with advanced administration tools.

Commenting and redlining

Capture and share feedback from any device, directly on the design using comments, redlines and markups. 

User management

Control how users interact with your project data. Manage who your internal and external stakeholders are. 

“As a team, we are able to collaboratively use the cloud to review the current design and discuss even when not physically in the same location.” 

– Annika Klüpfel, Breeze Automation

