PointFuse has extended active subscriptions until April 30, 2025, and so existing PointFuse users will continue to be able to use the full functionality of PointFuse software, in line with their subscription type (ReVue/Standard/Pro) and subject to the terms of PointFuse’s EULA.



The software will remain available during the transition for existing PointFuse users until April 30, 2025, meaning:

Existing projects can still be viewed and edited

New projects can still be created

All existing point cloud import formats will remain available

All existing features and functions will remain available

Unlimited access to all export formats will also remain available