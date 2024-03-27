How to buy
PointFuse converts point cloud data into easy-to-use segmented 3D mesh models - an essential part of an integrated workflow utilizing reality capture data to facilitate better decision making across projects and industries.
In March 2024, Autodesk purchased certain PointFuse IP and commercially available offerings and plans to integrate this technology into the Autodesk portfolio. PointFuse customers with active EULAs can continue to access PointFuse until April 30, 2025, subject to the terms of PointFuse’s EULA.
PointFuse Technology will be integrated within the Autodesk portfolio, where it will be used to drive forward a future scan-to-BIM workflow. PointFuse software, as a standalone application, will cease to exist on May 1, 2025.
PointFuse has extended active subscriptions (as of March 27, 2024) to expire on April 30, 2025, to ensure that users can continue to use PointFuse software. Autodesk will provide additional details on how to change over to their portfolio, once the technology has migrated to Autodesk.
Unfortunately not; the software is no longer for sale through either PointFuse or Autodesk channels, although existing PointFuse customer licenses have been extended until April 30, 2025, subject to PointFuse’s end user license agreement (EULA). At a future date, the technology will be integrated into the Autodesk portfolio.
Autodesk plans to integrate PointFuse technology within the Autodesk portfolio in the future. Autodesk will update this page with additional details when they are available.
PointFuse has extended active subscriptions until April 30, 2025, and so existing PointFuse users will continue to be able to use the full functionality of PointFuse software, in line with their subscription type (ReVue/Standard/Pro) and subject to the terms of PointFuse’s EULA.
The software will remain available during the transition for existing PointFuse users until April 30, 2025, meaning:
Yes. All existing functionality in PointFuse software will remain the same until April 30, 2025. This means you can import and export using your usual formats, whether they are being delivered into Autodesk workflows, or any other supported workflows.
Yes, PointFuse Software in its current form will remain as a desktop solution through the extension of your subscription (through April 30, 2025).
Yes, the PointFuse for Revit plugin will continue to work as usual until April 30, 2025
Yes. All support for existing subscriptions until April 30, 2025 will be provided in accordance with the PointFuse EULA and will be provided by PointFuse. Please direct support questions to: support@pointfuse.com.