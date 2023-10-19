BIM is used in construction to streamline workflows and improve all phases of a project. Encompassing many different tools, BIM for construction is most often utilized for:
- Improving planning and collaboration
- Increasing build efficiency
- Refining cost estimation and reducing wasted budget
- Mitigating risk and bolstering safety protocols
- Facilitating faster and smoother project closeouts
Autodesk Construction Cloud offers a robust set of solutions that can help construction teams maximize their potential across any of their projects or workflows.