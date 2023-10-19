BIM is used in construction to streamline workflows and improve all phases of a project. Encompassing many different tools, BIM for construction is most often utilized for:

Improving planning and collaboration

Increasing build efficiency

Refining cost estimation and reducing wasted budget

Mitigating risk and bolstering safety protocols

Facilitating faster and smoother project closeouts

