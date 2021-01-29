How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
To download Fabrication Review, initiate a free Fabrication trial. Fabrication Review will remain active after the trial expires.
Fabrication Review
Fabrication Review software is a free* download for viewing fabrication models in 3D and 2D.
Fabrication Review can view many file formats, including .CAJ, .MAJ, .ESJ, .JOT, .IFCXML, .IFCZIP, and .BIX, plus .DWG™ files as underlays.
Fabrication Review is available with the Fabrication free trial.
Download Fabrication Review with trial
* Free Autodesk software licenses and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the license agreement or terms of service, as applicable, that accompany such software or cloud-based services.