Fabrication Review software is a free* download for viewing fabrication models in 3D and 2D.





Fabrication Review can view many file formats, including .CAJ, .MAJ, .ESJ, .JOT, .IFCXML, .IFCZIP, and .BIX, plus .DWG™ files as underlays.

Review multiple file formats without authorizing software.

Walk viewers through detailed building models for more realistic visualization.

Fabrication Review is available with the Fabrication free trial.





Download Fabrication Review with trial





