Former chairman and CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch, famously said, “If the rate of change on the outside exceeds the rate of change on the inside, the end is near.” For any business holding on to old ways of doing things, it’s time to take note.

As the world pushes forward with Industry 4.0 (US Site), India’s manufacturing sector is undergoing a profound transformation. Smart manufacturing is leading this shift, and digital technologies and automation are reshaping the way we design, produce, and deliver products.



What was once a choice is now a necessity. To stay competitive, manufacturers must adapt or risk falling behind. Industry 4.0 is not just a concept—it's a roadmap for building the businesses of tomorrow, driven by data, machine learning, and connectivity.

