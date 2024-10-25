How to buy
Former chairman and CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch, famously said, “If the rate of change on the outside exceeds the rate of change on the inside, the end is near.” For any business holding on to old ways of doing things, it’s time to take note.
As the world pushes forward with Industry 4.0 (US Site), India’s manufacturing sector is undergoing a profound transformation. Smart manufacturing is leading this shift, and digital technologies and automation are reshaping the way we design, produce, and deliver products.
What was once a choice is now a necessity. To stay competitive, manufacturers must adapt or risk falling behind. Industry 4.0 is not just a concept—it's a roadmap for building the businesses of tomorrow, driven by data, machine learning, and connectivity.
India’s path to smart manufacturing began in the early 2000s with a gradual shift toward automation and digitisation. Early adopters were primarily larger corporations in sectors like automotive and aerospace, but widespread adoption has gained momentum among small to mid-market manufacturers in recent years.
Key drivers behind this evolution include the need for greater efficiency, global competition, and responsiveness to market needs. Government initiatives such as “Make in India” and “Digital India” have further incentivized the adoption of these technologies, encouraging international collaboration and attracting foreign and domestic investment into the sector. The pandemic accelerated the shift, as it exposed vulnerabilities in traditional production systems—vulnerabilities that smart manufacturing is uniquely positioned to address.
For manufacturers in India, the transition to smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 may seem challenging, but the rewards far outweigh the costs. Increased productivity, reduced operational expenses, improved product quality, and faster time to market are all achievable with the right investments in technology and workforce training.
The rise of smart manufacturing is about more than just automating manual processes. It's about creating a connected ecosystem where data, design, and production work together seamlessly. Indian companies that embrace Industry 4.0 will be well-positioned to gain a significant competitive advantage, both in the domestic market and globally.
As the industry continues to evolve, Indian manufacturers must focus on investing in the right technologies, developing a skilled workforce, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. The future of manufacturing in the region is undeniably bright, and smart manufacturing is key to unlocking its full potential.
Overwhelmed with technical debt and outdated manufacturing methods? Smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 could improve your manufacturing efficiency. Autodesk provides a fully integrated platform that supports every phase in the manufacturing process.
COVID-19’s impact on the manufacturing industry is your wake-up call. The disruption of supply chains, labour shortages, and reduced demand highlighted the need for more resilient, data-driven production environments. Below, we share the two main bodies in India working to tackle these challenges.
Government initiatives are laying the groundwork to move India’s manufacturing sector from reliance on manual labour and traditional processes to smart manufacturing and industry 4.0. “Make in India” and “Digital India” have borne many sub-initiatives that tackle challenges faced by the sector from raising investments to upskilling the workforce. One such programme is the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) which works to boost the local manufacturing industry. It’s helping to position India as a global hub by encouraging and driving capabilities in the country for developing core design and manufacturing components.
In the private sector, many companies are investing in Industry 4.0 and manufacturing best practices to optimise operational efficiency and boost innovation. Smaller firms and startups entering into the space are rethinking manufacturing design and production processes from the ground up, harnessing the power of simulation (US Site), generative design (US Site), and predictive analytics to maximise efficiency from the design phase to production and post-manufacturing.
Autodesk has been instrumental in India’s transition to smart manufacturing. Its solutions empower designers and engineers to create more connected, data-driven manufacturing processes that streamline workflows and enhance productivity across industries like automotive, consumer goods, and architecture.
Autodesk Fusion brings the entire product development process—design, engineering, and manufacturing—into one powerful platform, offering an integrated workflow that supports manufacturers in their transition to Industry 4.0. One of Fusion’s standout features is generative design, which uses machine learning to explore thousands of design possibilities and select the best ones based on factors like weight, cost, and material use.
Fusion also enables engineers to simulate, test, and validate designs virtually before creating physical prototypes. This reduces material waste, lowers risks, and speeds up time-to-market—critical advantages for Indian manufacturers competing globally.
Challenges include perceived high initial investment costs, the skills gap in the workforce, resistance to change from traditional practices, and concerns about data security and infrastructure.
Key technologies include the Internet of Things (IoT) (US Site), artificial intelligence (AI) (US Site), big data analytics, robotics (US Site), 3D printing, cloud computing, and cyber-physical systems.
SMEs adopting smart manufacturing and industry 4.0 technologies stand to gain improved efficiency, enhanced product quality, faster innovation and time to market, and access to global markets.