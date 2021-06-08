How to buy
Autodesk Fusion with Netfabb offers a complete toolset for design and implementation in additive manufacturing.
Powerful workflow automation for streamlining 3D print preparation
Intuitive tools for repairing, orienting, arranging and preparing 3D files for printing
Agile latticing and hollowing tools and parametric supports for lightweighting
Simplify print preparation steps like positioning, support generation and slicing.
Predict and compensate for potential build failures.
Create and deploy scripts to automate workflows.
Autodesk Fusion with Netfabb is an additive manufacturing software tool used for preparing, cleaning, slicing, toolpathing, simulating additive manufacturing and much more. You can use Netfabb to automate additive manufacturing processes, organise and nest parts for build packing, clean up mesh data to be manufacturable and even create custom adaptive lattice forms. Autodesk Fusion with Netfabb is an ideal tool for any industrial-grade additive manufacturing workflow, regardless of technology.
Autodesk Fusion with Netfabb is used by additive engineers, industrial designers, mechanical engineers and anyone else who needs to work with up-levelled additive manufacturing workflows.