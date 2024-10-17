3D printing software like Autodesk Fusion is a vital tool for preparing 3D models for printing. As a leading 3D CAD software for 3D printing, Fusion simplifies the design and manufacturing process from start to finish.

The process begins by creating or modifying a 3D model using Fusion’s advanced features. After finalising the design, the software slices the model into horizontal layers, creating a file that guides the 3D printer in constructing the object layer by layer.



What sets Fusion apart as a top design software for 3D printing is its support for a wide range of materials from plastics like PLA and ABS to metals, ceramics, and even wood composites. No matter what project you’re working on, from prop-making in a Bollywood film to helping build homes, Fusion can help make your 3D model a reality.

