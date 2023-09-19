VolkerWessels, a leading technology-driven specialist in the infrastructure sector, is achieving new levels of insights, efficiency, and sustainability through the combination of BIM and GIS.

The use of Esri ArcGIS GeoBIM provides the project team with a single source of entry, enabling them to access all necessary information such as BIM models, GIS data layers, and point clouds. The integration of BIM and GIS is seen as crucial for the future delivery of infrastructure projects. The company's emphasis on cloud connectivity tools underscores their commitment to making data more accessible and integrated.