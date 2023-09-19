Autodesk and Esri

VolkerWessels pioneers design to construction management with BIM and GIS

CUSTOMER SUCCESS STORY

VolkerWessels shares the benefits of BIM and GIS. (video: 2:14 min.)

VolkerWessels, a leading technology-driven specialist in the infrastructure sector, is achieving new levels of insights, efficiency, and sustainability through the combination of BIM and GIS.  

The use of Esri ArcGIS GeoBIM provides the project team with a single source of entry, enabling them to access all necessary information such as BIM models, GIS data layers, and point clouds. The integration of BIM and GIS is seen as crucial for the future delivery of infrastructure projects. The company's emphasis on cloud connectivity tools underscores their commitment to making data more accessible and integrated.

"We can have everything more accessible with the BIM model, point clouds, and GIS information all integrated in one system and really at our fingertips."

—Jeroen Tishauser, Information Manager, VolkerWessels