Sikla produces fastening solutions and provides the associated software and services. Like other providers in the MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) sector, the company struggled to be included in the planning and construction process, either at all or at the right time. The solution: BIM and Autodesk tools, as well as the company’s own software plug-ins, allow products to be integrated seamlessly into the process. This means that the company can take up a more relevant position in the market while at the same time establishing a broader base.

In an interview, Andreas Neuhaus, Team Lead for Software and Applications, and Alicia Novillo, BIM Manager for Sikla Spain, spoke to us and answered our questions. They showed how they have secured their position in the MEP market using BIM together with their own solutions, how they meet their customers’ demands in their day-to-day project work, and what advantages a joint software solution has from planning to execution.