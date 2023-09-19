After adopting Fusion Operations, the difference is now night and day.

Before, quality control information would require taking all the pieces of paper off the production floor, entering them into the spreadsheet, doing the calculations, and adding up the totals. With Fusion Operations, it’s all automatically generated. The team has also found massive time savings with both preventative and corrective maintenance.

“If there was an issue in production, someone would have to flag down a supervisor or a maintenance technician to holler and say that this machine is out of service,” Bringedahl says. “Now the operator can simply input it in Fusion Operations, the maintenance technician gets a notification, and it’s listed at the level of low, medium, or high importance. And, with today’s technology, it buzzes right on his watch. It’s completely expedited the process and is a huge time savings.”

The data now accessible to ReChaco isn’t confined to just a computer screen. Flat-screen dashboards on the production floor help visualize and communicate production status, machine outages, quality, productivity, and more with graphics and colors. Tablets at workstations allow employees to request maintenance, share quality control issues, and move inventory.

“The dashboard available in Fusion Operations is great, and it’s useful to see what’s actually happening in real time,” Bringedahl says. “Especially for quality, it’s helpful to see, ‘Oh, we’ve had all these quality issues, we’re moving to the red.’ I think people are motivated by that.”

Long also appreciates how the data and insights provided by Fusion Operations allow them to shift their “focus to things that make us better.” One example is having more data about the machines. “If we know maybe Machine 82 is down once a week for the past six weeks for requested maintenance, we can say, ‘Let’s pull this off the line and do a better job of diagnosing and figuring out the problem,’” she says. “I feel like we’ve grown and can do more to support our team because it’s so much easier to get data.”

“The order tracking with Fusion Operations has been wonderful for our team,” Long says. “We can immediately see if an order hasn’t shipped, go right to the production records, and find out what happened so we can make sure it gets out that day. Even our customer service team can view it and relay accurate, real-time status and shipping information to our customers right away.”