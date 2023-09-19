The construction industry is resilient, much like the structures it builds that can withstand hurricanes, earthquakes, and floods. But despite a strong start to the year, significant challenges, including volatile materials costs, supply chain obstacles, shifting talent models, and the impact of those natural disasters on populations around the world, persist in the architecture, engineering, and construction sector.

Although economists continue to tease the prospects of a global recession, more than half of construction firms in the US (53.7%) expect their sales to grow over the next six months, and nearly four in 10 (38.9%) expect their profit margins to increase in the same period, according to the January 2023 report from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC). Globally, the construction industry is expected to reach an estimated $10.5 trillion by 2023 and is forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% from 2018 to 2023, according to a Research and Markets report.

“The industry has never been busier,” says Coral Butler, group head of digitally enabled lean project delivery at international architecture, engineering, and construction firm PM Group. To adapt to the accelerating pace of growth, the Irish-headquartered company introduced a four-year digital strategy beginning in 2021. Its roadmap for increased technology adoption focuses on cloud-based collaboration and building information modeling (BIM) data using systems such as Autodesk Construction Cloud. By embracing data insights and digital workflows, PM Group saw that it could deliver projects to clients with increased speed, safety, consistency, and quality.

And yet, technology alone can’t be a difference-maker, Butler admits. To create the impact it wanted, PM Group recognized that it had to focus as much on cultivating talent as it did on acquiring technology. “I’m 20 years in the industry, and up until the past five or six years I was always more focused on the technical side of things,” she says. “But as I’ve matured, my appreciation of people has really come to the forefront. My focus is on people because technology enhances what people do.”