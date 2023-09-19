Product Engineering and Manufacturing

Engineered Arts is advancing the world of robotics with artificial intelligence with Ameca: the world’s most advanced humanoid robot. Ameca can form human connections, have compelling conversations, speak multiple languages, remember names, and even tell a good joke. It’s the perfect dinner party guest.

A team of designers, engineers, machinists, and artisans integrated design parameters and data captures into Autodesk Inventor to fit 5,000 components into a human form and bring Ameca to life. Built with sensors, motors, HD cameras, and its own operating system, Ameca can emulate human expressions, speech, and body language.

Engineered Arts has manufactured over 20 Amecas to advance human-robot interactions—and to serve as ambassadors for the incredible potential of AI.