Alex Lobos is inspiring the next generation of industrial designers. Simply by looking at his work, it’s easy to see he is passionate about design.

Alex is both the Director of School of Design and a professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology where he teaches students how to design for the future using technology and tools like Fusion 360. His work and research explore sustainability, emotional attachment, and designing for inclusivity, and how generative design and computer assisted design enhance the creative process.

Alex is no stranger to Autodesk. He is an Expert Elite for Fusion 360, a visiting Fellow Emeritus, and a recipient of Fusion 360’s education award. Now, he can add Community Leader of the Year to that list.