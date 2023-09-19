Parsons Corporation shares the challenges faced by many in the infrastructure industry, particularly in the lack of interoperability between software tools. Parsons is addressing this by integrating Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Geographic Information System (GIS) technologies in their projects.

BIM allows designers to create 3D models, which are then enhanced with data for asset management and extracted by GIS. The data visualization capabilities of GIS enable clients to view their projects in a 3D environment, facilitating insight and design guidance. The extracted data also supports digital twin technology, assisting clients’ operations and maintenance teams.