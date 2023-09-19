Autodesk and Esri

Parsons Corporation discovers benefits of interoperability innovations

CUSTOMER SUCCESS STORY

Parsons Corporation reveals the benefits of software interoperability. (video: 2:20 min.)

Parsons Corporation shares the challenges faced by many in the infrastructure industry, particularly in the lack of interoperability between software tools. Parsons is addressing this by integrating Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Geographic Information System (GIS) technologies in their projects.  

BIM allows designers to create 3D models, which are then enhanced with data for asset management and extracted by GIS. The data visualization capabilities of GIS enable clients to view their projects in a 3D environment, facilitating insight and design guidance. The extracted data also supports digital twin technology, assisting clients’ operations and maintenance teams.  

"The Esri and Autodesk partnership is one of many that we need within our industry. It will allow our industry to move forward, to provide better service for our clients, and develop better workflows, which make us more efficient."

—Aracely Thompson, Director of Digital Solutions, Parsons Corporation