NYU | Project Mjolnir

When COVID hit, Joyce’s career took another turn. He returned to Ireland and began teaching remotely for New York University (NYU) Shanghai. “Hosting my classes online, I was able to teach Fusion to students on the other side of the planet,” he says. “Two paths I was traveling at the same time were to converge in the near future, but not how I expected.”

During this time, he found himself literally getting back on the bike—albeit with three wheels instead of two. His first bike was very rigid and simple. One day, his neighbor saw him on it and suggested some trails in the nearby Slieve Bloom mountains.

“We set off on a Saturday morning,” Joyce says. “For the first time in 15 years, I rode down a mountain bike trail. It was terrifying and exhilarating at the same time. The adrenaline was fully flowing again, and the bug had well and truly bitten. I was back on the bike.”

It wasn't long before Joyce was outriding the bike's capability. There were frequent failures, leading to numerous repairs. It was clear that the bike was not going to last very long. Mountain bikes can be pricey, but adaptive mountain bikes are “frighteningly expensive,” Joyce says. There wasn’t much of a choice in his mind. He needed to design his own bike for wheelchair users.