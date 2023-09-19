What sets Northvolt apart from other battery manufacturers is their commitment to sustainability. Founded on a mission to design the industry's greenest battery, Northvolt relies on Autodesk's integrated software to help their teams connect design and manufacturing through a digital factory approach.

Teams work within the Autodesk ecosystem to ensure that data is captured at every stage and that each stakeholder has full visibility into the process. Architects use Revit to design the facility, while engineers use Factory Design Utilities and Inventor to plan the factory layout, and construction teams use Autodesk Construction Cloud for model management and coordination.

With a digital factory approach, Northvolt has optimized factory design to operate more efficiently and reduce costs, paving the way for the industry to recognize that sustainability and profitability can co-exist.