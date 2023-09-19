Six years ago, the search for a solution quickly led the team to Fusion 360 Manage. In its standard configuration, the cloud-based solution made it possible to immediately record and provide constantly changing production data centrally. The key reasons for choosing a cloud solution included making local installation unnecessary and ensuring global availability. Thanks to its integrated release processes, Fusion 360 Manage can document revisions and distribute them in a traceable manner. At the same time, the system is proving to be very adaptable, which means it also offers the option of future expansions. As a result, it provides the sought-after bridge between development, suppliers, and the production line, establishing standardized processes among the parties involved.

Above all, its ease of use soon proved compelling: “The tool’s graphical interface is easy to use and provides access to all the data sheets and relevant documents for each part,” Dreßler says. System take-up can be expanded quickly since familiarization takes only a short time, and Native Instruments’ suppliers recognize that the direct access it affords them is an advantage they are keen to use.

Today, the system manages all current hardware products and their production-relevant data such as drawings, parts lists (mechanics, electronics, software, packaging, etc.), modules, alternative components, process instructions, quality documentation, test cases, and much more. It also records procurement data so as to provide a constantly updated cost overview at the product and component level. That includes alternative sources of supply and delivery conditions. As part of preparations for manufacturing, it also records data on prototypes and samples for incorporation into an assessment and to ensure that deadlines are met.

This is all governed by a digitally mapped change management system, which enables the smooth and automated exchange of information—without the additional work and associated errors that were previously commonplace. Implementation of all changes (item change orders) and any resulting necessary adjustments is coordinated and documented centrally, including the change history. These approval processes were modeled according to Native Instruments’ own requirements and offer the necessary flexibility for single- or multi-stage releases. Most importantly, however, these processes immediately notify the production line by means of standardized, automatically sent emails following release.