Steele’s team ran multiple open sessions for all trade VDC and BIM managers, on-site project managers, and superintendents to identify issues, mitigate inefficiencies, and provide updates.

MMC Contractors realized the benefits of digital project delivery by unifying multiple tools. Leaning on a cloud-based BIM model as the single source of truth helped avoid unnecessary field RFIs and change requests by fixing the model quickly when a clash was detected.

By gaining insights and accuracy with BIM, it allowed MMC Contractors to prefabricate early to get ahead of the schedule, leading to a 40 percent reduction of on-site mechanical team manpower compared to similar sized projects. Instead, MMC Contractors focused its manpower to the shop and improved project quality and overall job safety.

MMC Contractors’ superintendent notes that this allocation of resources made the job significantly safer and saved MMC’s team time.

MMC Contractors used Autodesk Navisworks and Revit in the field to chart possible design outcomes and then applied STRATUS to gain a 3D view.

“We’re using fabrication parts in Revit with the GTP STRATUS plugin,” explains Steele. “Along with that, we are producing Navisworks models for our field team to review. There was less than 1 percent rework. That's a testament to how much more detail we're getting with these models. A model ends up being that single source of truth for everybody to refer to and to make sure that what's going to be installed in the field and what's going to be fabricated in our facility is accurate.”