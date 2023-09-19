M&E Making a Better World 2024

Set in a near-future Lagos, Nigeria, the six-episode animated series Iwájú exlores themes of inequality and class divide. This represents the kind of tale shared by Kugali Media, a pan-African entertainment company focused on telling stories inspired by African culture using comic books, art, and augmented reality.

Iwájú is a collaboration between Kugali, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Cinesite, a visual effects and animation company, along with authentic African-influenced music by renowned Nigerian composer Ré Olunuga. Kugali is leading Africa’s emergence into the animated media landscape.

Kugali also offers Kugali Akademy, a free course for aspiring and professional Kenyan artists, with a focus on careers, employability, and the future of the African arts industry.

Through all its projects, Kugali continues to raise up new, untold, authentic African voices and to innovate: not just in the stories they tell, but in the way those stories are told.