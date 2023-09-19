M&E Community Leader of the Year 2024

With over 80,000 subscribers and more than 8 million views on YouTube, Monica Cappiello is guiding 3D artists at all levels on their creative journey.

Cappiello, known online as Academic Phoenix, empowers artists to unlock their full creative potential. She has been a professor for nine years and has worked in the animation industry for eight, contributing to animations like The Way to Heaven, PBS shows, shorts, and more.

Monica has created a space for creators of all levels to learn and improve their skillsets using content that is approachable and accessible. As a long-running member of the Siggraph education planning committee, Monica helps set the standard for teaching 3D art and animation to newcomers and experts alike.

Her contributions to the field and her passion for growing the next generation of creators have made Monica a true community leader in the media and entertainment industry.