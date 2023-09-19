HNTB is currently experiencing a digital transformation with the integration of technology and innovation in the infrastructure design community. By leveraging cloud-based solutions such as Autodesk Build and Esri ArcGIS Online, the team can deliver greater efficiency in their projects.

With the integration between Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Geographic Information System (GIS) through the partnership between Autodesk and Esri, HNTB can reach a broader range of stakeholders, including the public, in a meaningful way. The firm is also using data analytics to identify and provide solutions for underserved communities. HNTB can now cover all phases of a project’s lifecycle, ensuring that projects live on beyond construction to operations and maintenance.