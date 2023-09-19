Autodesk and Esri

HNTB innovates infrastructure delivery with BIM and GIS

CUSTOMER SUCCESS STORY

HNTB shares the benefits of the Autodesk and Esri partnership. (video: 2:39 min.)

HNTB is currently experiencing a digital transformation with the integration of technology and innovation in the infrastructure design community. By leveraging cloud-based solutions such as Autodesk Build and Esri ArcGIS Online, the team can deliver greater efficiency in their projects.  

With the integration between Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Geographic Information System (GIS) through the partnership between Autodesk and Esri, HNTB can reach a broader range of stakeholders, including the public, in a meaningful way. The firm is also using data analytics to identify and provide solutions for underserved communities. HNTB can now cover all phases of a project’s lifecycle, ensuring that projects live on beyond construction to operations and maintenance. 

“With the Autodesk and Esri partnership, we're now able to connect BIM and GIS more seamlessly and allows us to deliver our projects in a new way. We can reach out to broader stakeholders in a more meaningful way—maybe that's with our client or the public. That's new for us, and it’s a really exciting opportunity that we see going into the future.”

—Adam Horn, Section Leader - Virtual Design & Construction Team, HNTB.