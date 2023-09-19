Outstanding Recognition China

With a theater, an opera house, and concert hall, the 1.35 million square foot Beijing Sub Center Theater is set to be a world class performance and cultural center. Designed by Beijing Institute of Architectural Design and built by Beijing Construction Engineering Group, this project has received many honors in the architecture, engineering, and construction industry.

With the help of Autodesk’s AEC collection, the companies built a common data environment to centralize 300 different models and connected 200 subcontractors across 30 disciplines for this complex project. With connected data and Autodesk Environment, the team solved 2,000 clashes, saved $20 million dollars, and stayed 30 days ahead of schedule.

Beijing Institute of Architectural Design and Beijing Construction Engineering Group have orchestrated an architectural masterpiece.