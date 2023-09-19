FS Italiane Group is one of the largest industrial companies in Italy with a focus on the implementation and maintenance of accessible, integrated, resilient, and interconnected railways and roads. To achieve better collaboration and accuracy, FSTechnology is adopting innovative approaches by integrating BIM and GIS.

The team has brought together BIM and GIS to estimate the cut and feed volumes around tracks and perform site accessibility studies. With Autodesk Construction Cloud, Autodesk Revit, Esri ArcGIS, and Esri ArcGIS GeoBIM, they achieved new levels of sustainability with the monitoring of environmental impact. In addition, the automation of repetitive tasks has resulted in 40% time savings.