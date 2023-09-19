Another important aspect of the project was to retain the architectural values of the space. While refurbishment projects typically only retain the shell of buildings, FOJAB wanted to preserve as much of the building's character as possible. To achieve that it was important to understand how best to maximize retention of its original elements, and to open a dialogue about what should be saved or replaced.

"In refurbishment projects, it's important [to] decide on the level of digitization from the start. We often build a digital twin of the building to get a detailed view of what exists, what can be retained, and how we can work to save as much of the existing [building] as possible,” says Adrian Duveholt, BIM Lead at FOJAB.

With a holistic view, FOJAB was able to run all wiring through beams rather than in external channels, minimizing intrusive ventilation. Throughout, original wooden floors were restored, and recovered masonry used to rebuild interior walls. Original features such as rosette valves were kept in situ, and period windows renovated and retained, or replaced sympathetically.

The result? An ideal office that both retains an authentic character and speaks to the firm’s expertise. Trikåfabriken combines the old and the new, with a historic appearance secretly housing sustainable smart tech, from automatic blinds and solar panels to energy-saving batteries and an AI-controlled heating system. Going even beyond the building’s immediate technical aspects and aesthetics, FOJAB wanted to create a flexible environment that could be reused far into the future.

But creating flexibility is not just about building adaptably; it's also about choosing the right material for the right place from the beginning, which in turn places high demands on both the architect and the tools they require. Petra Jennings, Architect and Development Manager at FOJAB, prioritizes adaptability in her work–and with manufacturers increasingly focusing on durability and reusability in their products, she foresees that architects will need to start doing the same.