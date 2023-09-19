These collaborative spaces, designed as a 'doorstep' to each department, were themselves a somewhat unexpected - yet exciting - innovation that were not part of the University’s original design brief. But after consultation with University staff and students, and visualisation through the use of 2D and 3D models created with Autodesk tools, FCBStudios could clearly show to both staff and students the benefit of shrinking each academic office from 10m2 to 7m2, harvesting the extra area for the new communal spaces. These ‘village green’ areas are now among the most highly used in the entire building. “University staff talked about it as an invitation to academic life”, says David Harris, associate at FCBStudios, in a way that the traditional ‘hotel-style’ layout simply wasn’t.

To further maximise the space in the building, the design set out to make seminar rooms multi-purpose, ensuring that they didn’t lie empty and unused outside of formal teaching sessions. To further instil this spirit of collaboration, FCBStudios designed these rooms with varying levels of enclosure and privacy. By removing doors and walls and installing deep fixed tables, the seminar rooms instantly became more inviting and suitable for informal work and communication.

To reflect the parkland surroundings of the building, the new Faculty site and its four fragmented pavilion buildings allow for an abundance of natural light and striking views of the mature trees outside. The centrepiece sculptural timber staircase also fits the woodland style, rising tree-like through the building with the four academic neighbourhoods as its branches.